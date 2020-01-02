David Stern’s passing sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Here are the reactions from the New York Knicks organization.

The NBA is coming to grips with the loss of one of the most important people in league history. Former commissioner David Stern passed away on Wednesday, putting a damper on the New Year across the league. The New York Knicks released several statements on Stern’s passing.

Knicks release statements on the passing of former NBA commissioner David Stern #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/5TMZqWKPDH — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 2, 2020

There’s no doubt that Stern’s far-reaching influence is a major reason for the league’s current standing. There are few men who’ve had as much of an impact on the NBA and the outpouring of love and support for the Stern family is no surprise.

Mike Miller extending his condolences to David Stern’s family #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/8c5RpuPScd — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) January 1, 2020

“I wanted to take a moment and pass along my personal condolences to the Stern family,” interim head coach Mike Miller said prior to New York’s win against the Portland Trail Blazers. “All of the great things he’s done for this sport and what he’s created for all of us to take advantage of and we’ll always be grateful. I just wanted to make sure we passed that along that we’re saddened by his passing.”

From the front office and coaches to the players, the Knicks all recognized Stern for his positive impact on the sport.

“Super sad, it is very unfortunate. He was definitely a pioneer for our league, and you know how he was able to shape the culture of us as players, being true professionals, you know,” Julius Randle said after the game. “It was very unfortunate and sad and my prayers are with his family, you know we just got to celebrate his life by carrying on the legacy that he laid for us.”