Carmelo Anthony is still a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks fans gave Melo a warm welcome on Wednesday.

Carmelo Anthony has played hundreds of games in Madison Square Garden in his career. However, Wednesday’s game is a little different than most. It marks the second time he’s playing in the Garden since he was traded by the New York Knicks in 2017.

The MSG crowd made sure to show the future Hall of Famer some love during pregame introductions.

The MSG crowd gives it up for Carmelo Anthony in pregame introductions #NewYorkForever (via @dwsmall8) pic.twitter.com/JPxUf2RFC9 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) January 2, 2020

During his first shift of the game, Anthony hit on one of two shots, much to the delight of the Garden crowd. Every time he touches the ball, there’s a buzz in the arena.

Melo’s first touch. The MSG crowd is amped up tonight. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/7mJqtI9uYj — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) January 2, 2020

In his only other return to MSG since the trade, Melo struggled to knock down shots. Back when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he poured in 12 points on 5-for-18 shooting. The Knicks smacked the Thunder by 15 points in that game.

Melo didn’t look like the Melo Knicks fans grew accustomed to watching for seven seasons, but he has another opportunity to make another memory at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza.