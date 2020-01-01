PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 16: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 16, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony is still a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks fans gave Melo a warm welcome on Wednesday.

Danny Small

Carmelo Anthony has played hundreds of games in Madison Square Garden in his career. However, Wednesday’s game is a little different than most. It marks the second time he’s playing in the Garden since he was traded by the New York Knicks in 2017.

The MSG crowd made sure to show the future Hall of Famer some love during pregame introductions.

During his first shift of the game, Anthony hit on one of two shots, much to the delight of the Garden crowd. Every time he touches the ball, there’s a buzz in the arena.

In his only other return to MSG since the trade, Melo struggled to knock down shots. Back when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he poured in 12 points on 5-for-18 shooting. The Knicks smacked the Thunder by 15 points in that game.

Melo didn’t look like the Melo Knicks fans grew accustomed to watching for seven seasons, but he has another opportunity to make another memory at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza.