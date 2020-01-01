At long last, New York Knicks fans will see Reggie Bullock take the floor in the orange and blue after undergoing offseason surgery.

The New York Knicks are adding another shooter to the mix. Reggie Bullock is set to make his season debut on Wednesday when the Knicks take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET).

The wing is re-joining a surging squad looking for a third-straight win. It would mark the first time the Knicks won three in a row in over a year. How does interim head coach Mike Miller plan to utilize Bullock in his first game back? We’re not really sure.

“As always, the game will dictate that,” Miller said. “Our hope is in these next few games we’re going to be able to get him going and get him some minutes. We’re going to see how the game goes and where we can incorporate that, but at this time it’s going to be based on what we need for the game.”

Miller clearly wasn’t ready to give up any state secrets on the exact plan for Bullock, but he expects the wing to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

“I think defensively, with his length, he’s a high basketball IQ guy, he’s athletic enough, he can cover multiple positions,” Miller added. “I think defensively, he really is going to be able to help us.

“And offensively, he’s been a shotmaker. He’s been a guy that stretches the floor. Again, he’s a high IQ guy that is going to be capable of adding to our offense and adding another guy out there shooting it, that finds other people, stretches the floor, and opens it up.”

Although Bullock is known as a capable defender, his biggest impact is going to come on the offensive end for sure. He’s a career 39.2% three-point shooter with the potential to be a lights-out threat from deep. During the 2017-18 season, he shot 44.5% from beyond the arc which was good for second in the entire NBA.

Consistency from three-point land has been a struggle for the Knicks all season long. Entering Wednesday’s game against the Blazers, the team is 23rd in the NBA from three, hitting on only 34.6% of their threes.

Adding an elite three-point shooter like Bullock will give Miller another floor spacer in his arsenal.