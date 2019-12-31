NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) David Wright #5 of the New York Mets acknowledges the crowd as he is removed from the final game of his career during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments of the decade include incredible baseball spectacles. 

The decade is coming to a close, which means it’s time to reflect. When on the beat, certain moments stick out, especially over the course of a 162-game marathon that is a baseball season.

Here are the 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments I’ve covered over the last decade:

10. The Mets clinch the NL East in Cincy, September 2015
9. The Mets sweep the Washington Nationals in a September series in D.C. with three come-from-behind victories
8. In Mariano Rivera’s final regular-season appearance, the Mets get a walk-off as The Sandman fails to retire a single batter.
7. R.A. Dickey’s 20th win.
6. The day the Mets retired Mike Piazza’s number, and, subsequently, his speech.
5. Johan Santana’s no-hitter.
4. Wilmer Flores’s emotional walk-off home run against the Nats.
3. Game 5 of the NLDS in 2015 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2. David Wright’s final game.
1. The Mets win the pennant at Wrigley Field.

Honorable Mentions:

  • The special ceremony honoring the 1969 Mets in 2019.
  • The game in Miami honoring the memory of Alex Fernandez.

Best individual/hitting performance: Daniel Murphy’s postseason heroics in 2015 with Jose Reyes’s batting title as a close second, and Yoenis Cespedes’s torrid finish in 2015 as a close third. Also, Pete Alonso’s rookie season, which was inspiring to watch.

Best pitching performance: Santana’s no was big, but Jacob deGrom’s entire career has been magical.

Favorite one-on-one interview of the decade: David Wright, the day before his last game, and Johan Santana after his no-hitter. A close third would be Mike Piazza, the day before they retired his number.

Here’s to another decade of New York Mets beat coverage.