The 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments of the decade include incredible baseball spectacles.

The decade is coming to a close, which means it’s time to reflect. When on the beat, certain moments stick out, especially over the course of a 162-game marathon that is a baseball season.

Here are the 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments I’ve covered over the last decade:

10. The Mets clinch the NL East in Cincy, September 2015

9. The Mets sweep the Washington Nationals in a September series in D.C. with three come-from-behind victories

8. In Mariano Rivera’s final regular-season appearance, the Mets get a walk-off as The Sandman fails to retire a single batter.

7. R.A. Dickey’s 20th win.

6. The day the Mets retired Mike Piazza’s number, and, subsequently, his speech.

5. Johan Santana’s no-hitter.

4. Wilmer Flores’s emotional walk-off home run against the Nats.

3. Game 5 of the NLDS in 2015 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2. David Wright’s final game.

1. The Mets win the pennant at Wrigley Field.

Honorable Mentions:

The special ceremony honoring the 1969 Mets in 2019.

The game in Miami honoring the memory of Alex Fernandez.

Best individual/hitting performance: Daniel Murphy’s postseason heroics in 2015 with Jose Reyes’s batting title as a close second, and Yoenis Cespedes’s torrid finish in 2015 as a close third. Also, Pete Alonso’s rookie season, which was inspiring to watch.

Best pitching performance: Santana’s no was big, but Jacob deGrom’s entire career has been magical.

Favorite one-on-one interview of the decade: David Wright, the day before his last game, and Johan Santana after his no-hitter. A close third would be Mike Piazza, the day before they retired his number.

Here’s to another decade of New York Mets beat coverage.