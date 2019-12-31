The 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments of the decade include incredible baseball spectacles.
The decade is coming to a close, which means it’s time to reflect. When on the beat, certain moments stick out, especially over the course of a 162-game marathon that is a baseball season.
Here are the 10 most memorable New York Mets beat-coverage moments I’ve covered over the last decade:
10. The Mets clinch the NL East in Cincy, September 2015
9. The Mets sweep the Washington Nationals in a September series in D.C. with three come-from-behind victories
8. In Mariano Rivera’s final regular-season appearance, the Mets get a walk-off as The Sandman fails to retire a single batter.
7. R.A. Dickey’s 20th win.
6. The day the Mets retired Mike Piazza’s number, and, subsequently, his speech.
5. Johan Santana’s no-hitter.
4. Wilmer Flores’s emotional walk-off home run against the Nats.
3. Game 5 of the NLDS in 2015 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2. David Wright’s final game.
1. The Mets win the pennant at Wrigley Field.
Honorable Mentions:
- The special ceremony honoring the 1969 Mets in 2019.
- The game in Miami honoring the memory of Alex Fernandez.
Best individual/hitting performance: Daniel Murphy’s postseason heroics in 2015 with Jose Reyes’s batting title as a close second, and Yoenis Cespedes’s torrid finish in 2015 as a close third. Also, Pete Alonso’s rookie season, which was inspiring to watch.
Best pitching performance: Santana’s no was big, but Jacob deGrom’s entire career has been magical.
Favorite one-on-one interview of the decade: David Wright, the day before his last game, and Johan Santana after his no-hitter. A close third would be Mike Piazza, the day before they retired his number.
Here’s to another decade of New York Mets beat coverage.