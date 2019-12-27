After 17 NBA seasons, including parts of two with the New York Knicks, Zach Randolph has announced his retirement.

Former New York Knicks forward Zach Randolph’s NBA carer is over after 17 seasons.

Randolph, who played for the Knicks during the 2007-08 season and part of the 2008-09 season, was asked by TMZ if he planned on making a comeback. He answered with a simple “no.” The 38-year-old was also asked if he felt he had a future in coaching. Randolph responded by saying, “I don’t know.”

After one season at Michigan State University, the Portland Trail Blazers drafted Randolph with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. Randolph spent six seasons in Portland and received the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 2004.

During the 2007 draft, the Trail Blazers traded Randolph, Dan Dickau, Fred Jones, and the draft rights to Demetris Nichols to the Knicks. In exchange, Portland received Steve Francis, Channing Frye, and a 2008 second-round draft pick.

Randolph had an outstanding 2007-08 season for the Knicks. Through 69 games, he averaged a double-double with 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds-per-game. Despite a strong season from Randolph, the Knicks missed the playoffs and posted a woeful 23-59 record.

Randolph didn’t stay for long in New York though. After 11 games during the 2008-09 season, the Knicks traded him and Mardy Collins to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Tim Thomas and Cuttino Mobley.

Randolph spent one season with the Clippers before they traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. The forward would then spend eight years in Memphis. The team reached the postseason in seven of those seasons.

Randolph finished his carer with the Sacramento Kings. He was under contract for two seasons but only played during the 2017-18 season.

The 38-year-old’s carer comes to an end with two All-Star Game appearances (2010, 2013) and an All-NBA Third-team honor (2011).