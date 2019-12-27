There are reportedly a few New York Knicks who are privately hoping for a change of scenery by the trade deadline.

With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, expect the New York Knicks to look like a much different team in the coming months. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, there are some players who are hoping to be traded.

“We already know several teams – including the Minnesota Timberwolves – have expressed interest in guard Dennis Smith Jr.,” Begley wrote. “It’s also worth noting that a few Knicks have said privately in recent weeks that they prefer to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, per SNY sources.

“It’s unclear if any of those players have made a formal trade request to management, but the idea that Knicks players want to be somewhere else is indicative of how things have gone for New York this season.”

This shouldn’t come as a major surprise. Despite a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the Knicks are only 8-24 with little hopes for anything more than a high pick in the lottery next June. This report doesn’t appear to indicate any outright dissension in the ranks, but rather a few players privately hoping for a change of scenery.

Recouping draft capital in trades is one way for the front office to salvage this season. Moreover, trading away a veteran like Marcus Morris Sr. would free up more playing time for second-year forward Kevin Knox. There’s no indication that Morris is one of the players who prefer to be traded, but he is likely the most valuable trade chip team president Steve Mills and Scott Perry have at their disposal.

However, veterans aren’t the only valuable trade pieces on the roster. There are reports that the Knicks are, once again, shopping Frank Ntilikina and as Begley reports, several teams are interested in Dennis Smith Jr.