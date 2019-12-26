According to a recent report, the New York Knicks may eventually target Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Despite their efforts, the New York Knicks have been unable to land a superstar talent since they traded for Carmelo Anthony in 2011.

According to a source close to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks may have their eyes set on their next big-name target, Karl-Anthony Towns.

A source reportedly told the Post that the Knicks are hoping to be in a “good position to make a blockbuster trade for a star player who could grow ‘disgruntled’ with his current situation.” Towns could represent just that eventually disgruntled star.

Towns is a native of Piscataway, New Jersey, and according to the Post, grew up a diehard Knicks fan. Thus, if Towns is to request a trade, he may have legitimate interest in coming to New York.

Towns was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Kentucky in the 2015 NBA Draft. The 24-year-old was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016, is a two-time All-Star and was named Third-Team All-NBA in 2018.

In his carer, Towns is averaging a double-double—22.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He also helped guide the Timberwolves to their first playoff birth in 13 years during the 2017-18 season.

All of these accolades helped land Towns a super-max extension before the 2018 season. The contract is worth $158 million over five years.

If the Knicks were to make a trade for Towns, they’d likely need to part way with multiple first-round draft picks and perhaps even one member of their young core, such as Mitchell Robinson or Kevin Knox.

While all anyone can do now is speculate, there’s no question Towns’s star power is undeniable. He’d bring more excitement than any player has since Melo’s arrival in 2011