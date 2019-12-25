According to sources from three NBA teams, the New York Knicks could land a late first-round draft pick by trading forward Marcus Morris at the deadline.

The New York Knicks will likely be sellers come this year’s NBA trade deadline as their record sits at 7-24, 31 games into the season.

One of the more likely names to get traded is forward Marcus Morris.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, who spoke to representatives from three NBA teams, Morris could land the Knicks a late first-round draft pick if the team decides to trade him.

“Teams love his leadership and he’s been shooting incredibly well,” a representative for one Eastern Conference told SNY. “You can easily see them getting a late first-round pick for him if that team feels Marcus pushes them over the top.”

SNY also reported that a team most likely to give up a first-rounder from Morris would have to be one with championship aspirations who feels he could “push them toward that goal.”

They also would have to be a team who doesn’t believe there is much value in the back-end of next year’s draft according to the report.

Morris signed a one-year deal worth $15 million this past off-season. So far this season, the 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 18.4 points-per-game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The 30-year-old has plenty of playoff experience as he played with the Boston Celtics, who made the postseason in each of his three seasons there.

If the Knicks can land a first-rounder, it would mark the second straight season a mid-season trade has landed such a return.

Last year the team traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks for two future first-round picks.