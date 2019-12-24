NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets reacts after striking out Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals to end the top of the third inning at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

There are good vibes around the New York Mets in the wake of the Dellin Betances signing. Marcus Stroman, for one, is jacked up about it.

New York Mets fans are getting one heck of a stocking stuffer this Christmas. On Tuesday, the team reached an agreement with Dellin Betances. This move bolsters the back-end of their bullpen which was a major weakness for the team in 2019.

Betances’ new teammates seem pretty excited about the move. Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to fire off a string of tweets and it’s all good vibes in Flushing right now.

Betances joins Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Brad Brach, and Justin Wilson in the pen. Although there are plenty of question marks surrounding this group, it has the potential to be one of the best in baseball if each pitcher can live up to his potential.

Stroman must have been dealing with some pushback on his optimism because he gave a bit of advice to anyone bringing negative vibes into his mentions.

Although Stroman has been the most outspoken Met about the signing so far, Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is fully onboard with the move as well.

The lineup is stacked with fresh, young talent like Alonso and Jeff McNeil. The rotation is filled with the likes of Stroman, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Rick Porcello. Now, the bullpen is starting to look like a viable group.

As we all know, signings like Betances can go south in a hurry for the Mets, but for now, there is a ton of positive energy in Queens.

