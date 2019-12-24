There are good vibes around the New York Mets in the wake of the Dellin Betances signing. Marcus Stroman, for one, is jacked up about it.

New York Mets fans are getting one heck of a stocking stuffer this Christmas. On Tuesday, the team reached an agreement with Dellin Betances. This move bolsters the back-end of their bullpen which was a major weakness for the team in 2019.

Betances’ new teammates seem pretty excited about the move. Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to fire off a string of tweets and it’s all good vibes in Flushing right now.

Bullpen looking scary. I know Familia and Diaz going to bounce back super strong. Betances now too! Lugo as well! Loving this! @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 24, 2019

I’m LOVING our pitching staff too. Elite! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 24, 2019

Wilson, Brach, and Gsellman are filthy too. Offense is lethal and dangerous. Exciting times for 2020! @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 24, 2019

Betances joins Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman, Brad Brach, and Justin Wilson in the pen. Although there are plenty of question marks surrounding this group, it has the potential to be one of the best in baseball if each pitcher can live up to his potential.

Stroman must have been dealing with some pushback on his optimism because he gave a bit of advice to anyone bringing negative vibes into his mentions.

All y’all bringing any type of negative energy…go drink some egg nog, eat some sugar cookies, and cheer up. Lol ‘tis the season…If there’s one time to be calm and happy with family, it’s now. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVE! 🎄 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 24, 2019

Although Stroman has been the most outspoken Met about the signing so far, Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso is fully onboard with the move as well.

The lineup is stacked with fresh, young talent like Alonso and Jeff McNeil. The rotation is filled with the likes of Stroman, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Rick Porcello. Now, the bullpen is starting to look like a viable group.

As we all know, signings like Betances can go south in a hurry for the Mets, but for now, there is a ton of positive energy in Queens.