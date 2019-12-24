Dellin Betances posts a heartfelt message on his Instagram account after inking a one-year deal with the New York Mets.

On Tuesday, relief pitcher Dellin Betances came to a conclusion on what his next move would be. He ultimately signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets worth $10.5 million. If healthy, he’ll undoubtedly be an effective addition to the Mets bullpen, which struggled mightily in 2019.

After the news of the signing went public, Betances posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account. He’s always been a New York guy, being that he grew up in Manhattan and spent eight years in the majors with the Yankees.

Betances played with the Bombers in 2011 and then again from 2013-19. He spent the 2012 campaign portraying his talents for their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The right-hander has appeared in four All-Star Games (2014-17). Throughout his career in the majors (358 games, one start), Betances has amassed a 21-22 record with a 2.36 ERA and a 1.043 WHIP. He’s struck out 621 batters and walked 170 through 381.2 innings pitched.

Betances experienced a rough, injury-plagued campaign in 2019. He dealt with numerous setbacks to his right shoulder to begin the year and was eventually diagnosed with a bone spur. He finally pitched for the first time all season on Sept. 15 but tore his Achilles tendon in the appearance.

The injuries could’ve played a role in why the Mets didn’t offer him a longer deal.

New York will be looking for Betances to give its bullpen a boost. Last year, the Mets relievers were 25th in the majors with a combined ERA of 4.95.