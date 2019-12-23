Although it looked like Odell Beckham Jr.’s sideline blowup was aimed at Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, OBJ says that’s not the case.

For better or worse, Odell Beckham Jr. is a lightning rod for attention and everything he does—on or off the football field—is dissected.

Odell Beckham Jr. yelling at Freddie Kitchens is not what Browns fans want pic.twitter.com/RzfCNHCnd8 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 22, 2019

On Sunday, the superstar wide receiver was caught on the sideline in a fit of frustration. It appeared like Beckham was berating his coach, but he says that was not the case. The referees were actually the subject of his ire.

“We were just talking,” said Beckham via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Football, the refs making calls. Basically they were warning me that one more personal foul—or whatever it is—and I’d be out the game.’’

Beckham was flagged earlier in the game for taunting the Baltimore sideline. Drama aside, the Ravens would end up cruising to a victory despite a productive game from Beckham. The former New York Giant had four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns came into the season with some serious juice after adding Beckham, but the Baker Mayfield-OBJ connection has failed to produce enough wins this season. Cleveland falls to 6-9 after entering the season as a trendy pick to win the AFC North.

Earlier this month, Jay Glazer of Fox reported that Beckham had asked people outside of the organization to “come get me.”

“Throughout this year, Odell Beckham has actually told other players and coaches before games, during games, ‘Hey, come get me. Come get me out of here,’” Glazer said on Fox’s NFL pregame show. “Remember, it was not Odell’s choice to go to the Cleveland Browns. He got traded there. … I don’t see that relationship ending well for them after this year.”

Beckham would later respond to this report by stating he’s “not going anywhere” per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

This information all feels relevant in the ongoing saga of Beckham’s career.