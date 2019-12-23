New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso does his best Joe Namath impression while out to eat in New York City.

When you hear the name Joe Namath, you may not only think about his Hall of Fame career with the New York Jets. Another aspect of him that may come to mind is the fur coat. It’s something that he began wearing on the sidelines during his playing days. Now, it’s almost possible to spot Namath at an event without it.

This past Saturday, it seemed a current New York athlete was trying to do his best impression. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was spotted out to eat at The Polo Bar in Manhattan wearing a fur coat that looked almost the same as Namath’s.

Alonso went to dinner before appearing at “Saturday Night Live’s” final show of the decade. Famous comedian Eddie Murphy was the host, returning to the show for the first time in 35 years. The Mets slugger captured the moment via his Instagram account with fiancée Haley Renee Walsh.

Alonso is coming off a spectacular inaugural campaign in the majors. He was undoubtedly a major factor in the team’s winning season. In 161 games, Alonso hit a league-leading 53 home runs, setting the record for the most hit by a rookie in a single season. He additionally racked up 120 RBIs and a slash line of .260/.358/.583/.941.

His efforts led to him winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award and receiving a bid to play in the All-Star Game. Alonso was additionally selected to the inaugural All-MLB team.