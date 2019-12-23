Recently-fired New York Knicks coach David Fizdale will reportedly join ESPN later this season as an NBA analyst.

Back on Dec. 6, the New York Knicks ultimately decided to part ways with head coach David Fizdale. This came after the team started out with a record of 4-18. Fizdale was originally hired to coach the Knicks in May of 2018 and combined for a record of 21-83 before his firing.

It doesn’t seem like Fizdale will return to coaching this season, as he’s decided to join ESPN in an analyst role. Sources have notified SNY’s Ian Begley of the news.

This isn’t the first time Fizdale will work in a role like this, being that he served as an analyst prior to the Knicks hiring him. Fizdale will reportedly find himself in a studio analyst role and will appear on a multitude of shows.

The end of Fizdale’s Knicks tenure marked the second time he’d been fired from a head coaching position. He was the head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2016-17 prior to his time with New York. Fizdale and Memphis made the playoffs during that first year but lost in the opening round. The following season, the Grizzlies fired Fizdale after a rough 7-12 start.

Many believe the Knicks should’ve parted ways with Fizdale long before they actually did. The Knicks’ 17-65 record last year was tied for the worst in the franchise’s long history.

Thus far on the year, the Knicks are 7-23 overall and 3-5 with interim head coach Mike Miller at the helm. At the moment, they’re 14th in the Eastern Conference and are just one game ahead of the last place-Atlanta Hawks. New York is additionally tied for the second-worst record in the entire league.