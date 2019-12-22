Everybody knew ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith would be at it again the very moment the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Come on… everybody knew it was coming. Personality always wins the day and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith knows it better than anybody else in the industry.

The moment the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was the exact point in time NFL fans began the search to find Smith’s latest reaction at the expense of Jerry Jones’s baby (his team, America’s Team).

A lot of questions here… but it honestly doesn't matter. The Cowboys lose again and Stephen A. Smith spreads joy to New York this holiday season. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/XtSEpp6jpe — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) December 23, 2019

There are many questions.

Was the song choice coincidental or planned? U2’s “It’s a Beautiful Day” playing in the background while Smith laughs, claps and dances is one hell of a lyric choice.

No. 2, is Smith among the worst dancers in the industry? Obviously, few sports media personalities dance, and the ESPN mainstay may want to obey that loose rule.

And lastly, “How ’bout them Cowboys” is all Smith needed to blurt out to get every Dallas fan irate.

Smith’s schtick with the Cowboys and their fanbase has been well-documented. Time and again, the NBA analyst torches the organization whenever an opportunity presents itself.

On Sunday, Jason Garrett’s team fell to the Eagles, 17-9, in a game that may ultimately decide the NFC East champion this season. Both teams entered 7-7 and, now, the Cowboys—an extremely talented squad—see a 7-8 mark next to their team name in the NFL standings. Only a Week 17 victory and Eagles loss provides them a shot at the NFL Playoffs.

As it relates to New York, well… considering the New York Giants forgettable season (save for Daniel Jones promise and nice Eli Manning moments), basking in the glory of Cowboys misery is a fond activity around these parts.

Remember, the number of Cowboys fans in the area is immense. When Dallas dominated the NFL (at times) during the 1960s and 1970s, the Giants were in the midst of an awful organizational stretch. With the Jets capturing the hearts of Queens and Long Island, Northern New Jersey residents really took up Cowboys fandom during a time they were always available to be watched on television.

The Cowboys will forever represent the “third and other football team” in the area.

On this day, at the very least, all Giants fans can join in with Stephen A. Smith.