Despite success in the bullpen, New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo has made it loud and clear he wants to be a starter in 2020.

The New York Mets lone offseason moves this offseason have been additions to their starting rotation. Veteran arms Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello account as those two additions.

While many around Flushing were happy with the two signings, one current Met isn’t too thrilled.

Seth Lugo, who’s been pitching out of the bullpen for the Mets the last two seasons, has been outspoken about his desire to return to the starting rotation.

Thus, with Wacha and Porcello signed to add to a staff that already includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz, Lugo wasn’t all too happy to learn he might be the odd man out.

Lugo told the New York Post’s Mike Puma he was “disappointed” with the Mets signing Wacha and Porcello.

Even though he’s unpleased, Lugo did says he’s not giving up on his goal to start.

“I was actually talking to [new pitching coach] Jeremy Hefner after we signed Porcello, and I told him, ‘I’m going to keep gunning for a starting job because that’s what I want to do,'” Lugo told the Post. “In my eyes, that’s what’s keeping me going in baseball. That’s what I want to do and what’s driving me to keep playing, so I’m going to keep working at it and hopefully I will get a shot one day.”

Lugo made 61 relief appearances for New York last season while pitching to a 2.70 ERA and earning six saves.

Since 2018, Lugo has made five starts, so it is likely New York will look to keep him in the bullpen despite his wishes to start.