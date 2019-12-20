The New York Mets are not making much progress as it relates to a potential acquisition of outfielder Starling Marte.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are making “minimal progress” on a Starling Marte trade. Rosenthal reports that the Mets are content with their current outfielders and aren’t motivated to get a deal done.

Carlos Beltran believes that with increased playing time, Jake Marisnick will shine.

Marisnick played in 120 games last season, but only had 318 plate appearances. It seems the Mets plan is to platoon Marisnick and Brandon Nimmo in center field.

What does that mean for Nimmo? Is he going to be a platoon player? Maybe he’s going to play left field on days Marisnick plays?

Those are key questions because they involve J.D. Davis, too. If Marisnick is playing in CF and Nimmo is playing in LF, that doesn’t leave many at-bats for Davis. If that’s the case, do the Mets trade Davis?

By playing Marisnick, the Mets are putting themselves in a position to not play an elite hitter. That’s not a position the Mets want to be in even if they need Marisnick’s defense.

That’s before even considering Yoenis Cespedes potentially returning?

The Mets have a lot of work to do as it relates to figuring out what to do in their outfield. That’ll likely mean trading away a valuable piece. That would explain the constant trade rumors.

If they’re going to trade Davis or Nimmo, they have to make it worth their while. Players like Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor are perfect players that fit the bill.

The latest star to be made available is Nolan Arenado, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The Colorado star hasn’t been connected to the Mets yet. Nevertheless, considering the rest of their offseason, it only seems a matter of time.