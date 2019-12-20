A recent Bleacher Report article has the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets executing a wild NBA trade involving Kevin Knox and Joe Harris.

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are currently traveling down two very different paths. New York is currently in the midst of a rebuild while the Nets hope when healthy they can compete for an eastern conference championship this week.

With the Nets likely to add a piece at this season’s trade-deadline to them push towards the postseason, Bleacher Report’s Mandella Namaste proposed a bold idea for Brooklyn.

His idea: make a trade with their cross-town rival to add second-year forward Kevin Knox.

Mandella’s proposed trade would send Knox, Taj Gibson and a second-round draft pick to Brooklyn while Joe Harris, Rodions Kurcus and a protected first-round pick head to the Knicks.

When explaining his thinking, Mandella wrote, “Knox showed potential as a rookie but has been marginalized through much of this season, even once receiving the dreaded DNP-CD. The Nets have a vaunted player development system that has turned the likes of Harris himself and Spencer Dinwiddie into valuable NBA players, so Knox could shine under their guidance.”

While Knox may be a fit in Brooklyn, this trade makes very little sense for the Nets

Harris would be the best player to move in this deal. He’s averaging 14.7 points per game while shooting 43.7 from three-point land.

While Mandella correctly pointed out he will be a free agent at season’s end, the Nets are trying to win this season if possible, and trading Harris would hurt their chances to do so. The Nets also would not benefit from adding a player like Knox in a season they’re competing as he is still finding his way in the NBA.

This trade wouldn’t make much sense for the Knicks, either, as there’s no guarantee Harris would re-sign. They’d lose a 20-year-old Knox who still has potential and the draft pick they’d receive is protected.

Thus, while bold, this trade makes little sense for either New York City squad.