CIBC Miracle Day continues to make miracles happen with the help of Charles Oakley, Walt Frazier and many more.

High above mid-town Manhattan CIBC, managing director Eric Price prepares for the most unique day of the year. Price’s office is filled with two things: brunch food and famous athletes.

This is CIBC Miracle Day.

Every year, athletes and celebrities come together to raise money for children’s charities. CIBC donates all the day’s commissions and fees.

Star power in the CIBC offices Damon, OJ, Baker, Houston, Holmes

The children are able to interact with some famous faces, while some traders can use a secret weapon to close the deal:

Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Charles Oakley and Johnny Damon were just three of the many recognizable New York sports athletes on hand.

Many financial institutions bring in celebrities during the holiday season to raise money, but Price pointed out one big difference.

“We are one of the only places that bring the children in as well as the stars, seeing the interaction is what makes it even more special,” Price said.

How nice of CIBC to bring some kids in the office to help Oakley with his shooting technique.

This banner displayed in the lobby shows just a few signatures from the celebrities who have donated their time over the years. Very impressive.

Hats off to @cibc for another successful #cibcmiracleday check out this banner with famous signatures throughout the years.

The CIBC Children’s Foundation is a registered charity that administers the funds raised each Miracle Day. In 2018, the CIBC Children’s Foundation donated $5.7 million to over 500 charities across Canada.