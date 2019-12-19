SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - JULY 27: Head coach Charles Oakley of Killer 3s yells to his team as they play in the game against 3's Company during week six of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 27, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(Photo by Alex Goodlett/BIG3 via Getty Images)

CIBC Miracle Day continues to make miracles happen with the help of Charles Oakley, Walt Frazier and many more. 

High above mid-town Manhattan CIBC, managing director Eric Price prepares for the most unique day of the year. Price’s office is filled with two things: brunch food and famous athletes.

This is CIBC Miracle Day.

Every year, athletes and celebrities come together to raise money for children’s charities. CIBC donates all the day’s commissions and fees.

The children are able to interact with some famous faces, while some traders can use a secret weapon to close the deal:

Walt “Clyde” Frazier, Charles Oakley and Johnny Damon were just three of the many recognizable New York sports athletes on hand.

Many financial institutions bring in celebrities during the holiday season to raise money, but Price pointed out one big difference.

“We are one of the only places that bring the children in as well as the stars, seeing the interaction is what makes it even more special,” Price said.

This banner displayed in the lobby shows just a few signatures from the celebrities who have donated their time over the years. Very impressive.

The CIBC Children’s Foundation is a registered charity that administers the funds raised each Miracle Day. In 2018, the CIBC Children’s Foundation donated $5.7 million to over 500 charities across Canada.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU