The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of the multiple teams interested in New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Could Dennis Smith Jr.‘s current tenure with the New York Knicks end this year? It’s possible, as numerous teams are apparently showing interest in trading for him. One of these ballclubs happens to be the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to sources close to Ian Begley of SNY.

It was just this past January when the Dallas Mavericks shipped DSJ to the Knicks. New York gave the Mavs Kristaps Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Trey Burke, and Tim Hardaway Jr. in exchange for Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan. The latter is currently a member of the crosstown rival-Brooklyn Nets.

Smith Jr. hasn’t been too productive this season. Through 18 games, he’s averaged 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 33% shooting from the field and 31.4% from behind the arc. In his 21 games with the Knicks last year, he averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. He achieved that on 41.3% shooting from the field and 28.9% from three.

Additional Knicks that could be moved this year include Julius Randle and Marcus Morris, who were signed to three-year and one-year deals this past Summer, respectively. Smith Jr. is under contract through the 2020-21 season and is up for a qualifying offer prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

It’s unclear at this time what the Knicks would want in return for Smith Jr. It may not be a whole lot though. DSJ hasn’t been an efficient nor effective asset for the Knicks in this current season.