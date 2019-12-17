Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler responds to the comments recently made by New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler‘s tenure with the New York Mets came to an end this offseason. He originally rejected their qualifying offer and decided to ink a new deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The contract is for $118 million across five years.

At the Winter Meetings last week in San Diego, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was asked about Wheeler heading to Philly instead of back to Queens. BVW then explained the behind-the-scenes motive of the entire situation.

“I think the value for what we thought the investment was didn’t line up,” he said, per Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. “The projections we had for Zack — both short-term and long-term — didn’t quite match up to the market he was able to enjoy.”

Wheeler was then introduced at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Monday. During the event, he was asked about his former general manager’s comments.

“I don’t need any more motivation. I already got it,” he said. “But that’s his opinion. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but yeah, that may help me out a little bit.”

It’ll be interesting to see if these quotes will add some hype to Wheeler’s future starts against the Mets.

Wheeler is joining a ballclub that not only has Bryce Harper in the lineup, but also Joe Girardi in the dugout. The former New York Yankees skipper was hired to be the team’s new manager this offseason.