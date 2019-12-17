The New York Mets are reportedly “not likely” to be the organization that inks a deal with right-handed reliever Dellin Betances.

On Monday, reports came out that the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies were both candidates to sign Dellin Betances. The right-handed reliever’s New York Yankees tenure is over for the time being, as he’s currently testing free agency. Sadly, for the fans who wanted him to come to Queens, things changed on Tuesday.

The Mets may now be out on inking a deal with the former All-Star, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Hearing now on Betances: Mets “not likely” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 17, 2019

It’s unclear what happened between Monday and Tuesday that prompted the Mets to all of a sudden be out on Betances when they were once a candidate.

Betances has spent every year of his major-league career thus far with the Bombers, having been to four All-Star Games (2014-17). This past campaign, he battled numerous injuries. A bone spur in his right shoulder caused him to delay his season debut until Sept. 15. During that game, he tore his Achilles tendon, a setback that concluded his 2019 season.

In the lone appearance (.2 total innings pitched against the Blue Jays), he allowed zero hits and zero earned runs. Throughout his career (358 games, 1 start), Betances has posted a record of 21-22 with an ERA of 2.36 and a WHIP of 1.043.

This is definitely tough if you’re a Mets fan. Betances could immensely improve the bullpen if healthy. The relievers for the Mets last year were 25th in the majors with a combined 4.95 ERA.