The New York Mets have designated right-handed reliever Stephen Nogosek for assignment to provide a roster spot for Rick Porcello.

Over the past week, the New York Mets have added two pitchers to a starting rotation that includes a two-time Cy Young Award-winner. They inked one-year deals with both Michael Wacha and Rick Porcello. The latter contract is for $10 million and one the Mets needed to clear a roster spot for.

Thus, the organization decided to designate right-handed reliever Stephen Nogosek for assignment. The Boston Red Sox originally drafted the 24-year-old in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. He was traded to the Mets for Addison Reed back in July of 2017.

Nogosek appeared in seven games for the Mets this past season, having struggled for the most part. In that span of time (6.2 total innings pitched), Nogosek posted a record of 0-1 with an ERA of 10.80 and a WHIP of 2.100. He struck out six batters, walked two, and allowed eight earned runs.

The reliever has spent time with the Mets’ entire farm system, portraying his talents for Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse.

With the Porcello signing (and the Wacha signing), New York currently has six men on their starting rotation. If they want to decrease this number to five, they could either trade someone or have one of their starters move to the bullpen. The organization may deal Steven Matz or Marcus Stroman. Noah Syndergaard is also a name that’s floated around in the trade market, but the Mets have made it clear that he won’t be dealt this Winter.