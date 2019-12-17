Reggie Bullock is a step closer to playing and Mike Miller is excited about the impact the wing can make for the New York Knicks.

Reggie Bullock is a name some New York Knicks fans may have forgotten. The three-and-D wing has missed the entire season thus far with a cervical disc herniation, but according to the team, Bullock has been officially cleared to practice. When he will actually play in an NBA game is still unknown.

“Not sure yet, as he’s just been cleared,” Knicks head coach Mike Miller told reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. “He got a full workout in [Tuesday] and his first full practice will be tomorrow so we’ll see kind of how he progresses… In terms of the timetable, we can’t really say anything specific until he gets out there and has a chance to go up and down.”

Miller specifically cites shooting and defense as two areas where Bullock can help the Knicks improve.

“I think just his experience, who he is, he’s a very good player on both ends of the floor,” Miller continued. “I think he’s going to add some things to the defensive side and there’s no question he’s an elite-level shooter.”

The 28-year-old has a solid track record as a catch-and-shoot threat, shooting 38.7% on catch-and-shoot threes during the 2018-19 season. Entering Tuesday, the Knicks are 24th in the league in three-point percentage and almost every wing on the team is shooting the three-ball at an underwhelming rate with the exception of Marcus Morris.

Defensively, the Knicks are 25th in the league in defensive rating. There’s no doubt that the defense will improve with the addition of a rangy wing who can defend the perimeter.

While Bullock continues to work his way back to the court, the Knicks will square off with the Atlanta Hawks in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET).