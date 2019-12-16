Numerous teams have reportedly inquired about trading for New York Mets utility player Jeff McNeil ahead of the 2020 season.

This offseason, the New York Mets could end up trading numerous players. A deal (or deals) may potentially include outfielder Brandon Nimmo, along with one of their six current starting pitchers, such as Steven Matz or Marcus Stroman.

However, there’s another weapon some teams have reportedly asked about.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, numerous organizations have inquired about trading for utility player Jeff McNeil. He would be a huge pickup for any team, considering his extremely productive year in 2019.

In just his second season in the majors, McNeil hit 23 home runs with 75 RBI and a slash line of .318/.384/.531 over 133 games. His efforts landed him his first All-Star Game appearance.

Despite teams wanting McNeil, whose batting average last year was third in the National League, the Mets most likely won’t be interested in trading him. If they were to deal him, they would definitely want a whole lot in return.

McNeil was a vital part of the Mets’ 86-76 season in 2019, one in which they missed the postseason by just a few games. This came after they were 11 games under-.500 at one point.

If no trade comes to fruition, the Mets have stated that he will play third base next year. However, that could change. McNeil proved to be a versatile fielder in 2019, playing 71 games in left field, 42 in right, 37 at second base and 31 at third base.