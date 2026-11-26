Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks onto the4 field during an NFL Sunday football game between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

The NFL holiday action wraps up this evening with Chiefs vs. Bills, and football fans can claim a Thanksgiving prediction market bonus when they sign up to trade on the game. Prediction market platforms are a great way to get in on the action and are available in over 40 states, including several locations where sportsbooks are currently prohibited.

Follow along to get the best prediction market bonuses when you sign up to trade on Chiefs vs. Bills in the NFL Thanksgiving primetime matchup.

*Prediction markets are unavailable in some states, including but not limited to: Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, and Ohio

Best Thanksgiving Prediction Market Bonus for Chiefs-Bills

Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Bills in the NFL Thanksgiving finale is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET at Highmark Stadium. The visiting Chiefs bring an (8-2) record into the matchup, while the hosting Bills (9-1) sit at the top of the AFC. Before this potential AFC Championship Game preview gets underway, football fans in eligible states can sign up with top trading platforms like Kalshi, Novig, and Polymarket to take a position on all the action.

The best Thanksgiving prediction market bonus for Chiefs-Bills is the Kalshi sign up offer. New users can claim the linked Kalshi promo code RAD55 to get a $55 bonus when they make $25 in trades on markets like NFL Thanksgiving Day games. Kalshi currently has a promo for users to build a Thanksgiving combo (two or more picks in one trade) to unlock a limited-edition app icon.

The Novig promo code ELITE is another great option for traders looking to score a bonus for tonight’s game. With the Novig sign up offer, new users can deposit $10 to get $50 in Trade Credits, which can be used to buy contracts for games like Chiefs vs. Bills this evening. Novig has Featured Parlays, targeted for major sports matchups like Chiefs-Bills this evening. The Featured Parlay for Sneaking In At Night combines Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes each to score 1+ Anytime Touchdowns, to the tune of a 13.33x multiplier on the trade.

New users can also opt for the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to get a prediction market bonus for Thanksgiving NFL games. After securing the welcome offer and verifying identity, new Polymarket users can deposit $10 to get a $25 trading bonus for prediction markets. Polymarket is now on Day 3 of the Tradesgiving promo, with today’s reward offering a $5 bonus on a single trade of $25+.

How to Get Prediction Market Promos for NFL Thanksgiving Games

It’s a very straightforward process to sign up and get prediction market promos to use for today’s NFL Thanksgiving games. New users located in eligible states can click the links on this page to unlock the promo and get a variety of Thanksgiving Day prediction market bonuses to trade on all the action.

Follow the step-by-step process detailed below to claim promos for prediction markets:

Click the links on this page to download the app or open the prediction market platform (some prediction markets are also available as websites). Enter the promo code if prompted (links on this page will automatically apply promo to registration). Provide the required information to register for a trading account: Email, full legal name, phone number, address, date of birth, Social Security. Some platforms will ask for a photo ID to confirm the user’s identification. Make a qualifying deposit using the available prediction market payment methods. Common methods include Credit/Debit Cards, Online Banking, Crypto Deposits, and more. Complete the required amount in trades to activate the bonus. Some promos will require new users to reach a certain level in trading volume to unlock the bonus. Receive the bonus. New user bonuses from prediction market promos are typically awarded as non-withdrawable trading credit.

Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Bills is coming up fast, so don’t miss your chance to get prediction market promos to trade on the massive AFC showdown! Use the links on this page to sign up and get a bonus when you complete the offer requirements.