Claim the Kalshi promo code RAD55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25 on prediction markets for Thanksgiving NFL games, or College Basketball action. Kalshi also features a wide range of trading options for politics, entertainment, and other popular categories in November 2026.

Use the linked Kalshi promo code RAD55 to secure the welcome offer and trade $25 to get a $55 bonus for prediction markets. Kalshi is one of the top prediction market platforms in the country, and new users can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the linked promo on this page.

The Kalshi platform is legal in over 40 states throughout the country, including several states where sports betting is currently prohibited. In addition to trading on sports, Kalshi offers markets for users to trade on real world outcomes across politics, finance, entertainment, weather, crypto, and more.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code RAD55. New users will receive an offer to trade $25 and get a $55 bonus right out of the gate.

Kalshi Promo Code RAD55 for November 26

Kalshi Promo Code RAD55 Details 💸 Kalshi New User Offer Trade $25, Get $55 Bonus 🚨 Promo Code RAD55 🇺🇸 Kalshi Available States AZ, AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY, DC 🎂 Kalshi Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified November 26, 2026

With the NFL season now into Week 12, sports traders on Kalshi have been locked in on NFL futures markets, with over $268.6M already traded on the winner of Super Bowl LXI. The Kalshi Super Bowl market lists the San Francisco 49ers as the favorite to win the championship, currently trading at 19% implied market probability. As fans enjoy the regular season, they can buy (Yes) contracts for San Francisco ($0.19), Buffalo ($0.16), Chicago ($0.09), or any other team to win the Super Bowl, and if their prediction is correct, they will receive a $1 payout for each contract they hold.

One of the user-friendly aspects of prediction markets is the ability for users to sell their positions early. Let’s say the 49ers continue their dominant season, now boasting a 9-1 record. If San Francisco keeps stacking wins, their implied market probability of winning the championship will likely increase. Users who backed the 49ers when the implied market probability was lower would then have the option to sell some or all of their contracts to secure a profit before the season goes any further.

Claim $55 Bonus from Kalshi Promo Code RAD55

Follow this step-by-step process to sign up with the Kalshi promo code RAD55 and claim a $55 bonus:

Sign Up: Use this link to start the Kalshi sign up process and apply the promo code RAD55 to your registration. Verify ID: Enter the required information to sign up for an account and complete Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, including Email or Apple/Google account, phone number, photo ID, Social Security, and address. Deposit: Make an initial deposit using one of the available Kalshi payment methods. New users will need to trade at least $25 in deposited cash to activate the Kalshi promo bonus. Trade: Complete at least $25 in trades on prediction markets. Once $25 in cumulative trades have been executed, the Kalshi new user bonus will be awarded. Get a Bonus: Receive up to a $55 bonus for trading on Kalshi prediction markets. The bonus is awarded as trading credit on Kalshi and is non-withdrawable.

The promo linked on this page will automatically apply the welcome offer to trade $25 and get a $55 bonus when you sign up on Kalshi.

Trending on Kalshi (November 26)

The homepage of the Kalshi platform features a live tab for all the trending markets of the day, allowing quick access for users to see all the hottest markets. Here’s what’s trending on Kalshi today:

Aaron Rodgers Next Team (NFL)

Where will it rain on Thanksgiving? (Weather)

TSA avg check-ins from Nov 23 to 29, 2026?

Pete Hegseth out as Secretary of Defense?

120th Congress: Who will be the Senate Majority Leader?

Markwayne Mullin out as Secretary of Homeland Security?

How low will Bitcoin get this year?

Time’s Person of the Year for 2026?

2028 Republican Presidential Nominee

GTA VI: Reported Units Sold Before 2027

In addition to browsing markets by category or trending status, traders can utilize the search bar to find exactly what they are looking for. Kalshi also has social pages and leaderboards, allowing users to interact with others on the prediction markets platform and see the top traders for the week.

Kalshi Payment Methods

Kalshi Payment Methods Deposit Limit Processing Time Fees Online Banking $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Card (Debit/Credit) $5k – daily Immediate 2% PayPal $30k – daily Immediate 2% Apple Pay $5k – daily Immediate 2% Venmo $5k – daily Immediate 2% Cash App $5k – daily Immediate No Fees Crypto $500k – daily 30 Minutes Fees Vary (3rd Party Fees) Wire Transfer $1k – minimum 1-2 Business Days No Fees

Kalshi offers a variety of payment methods for users to make deposits, including: Bank Accounts, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, Crypto, and Wire Transfers. Several of these methods (Online Banking, Debit Cards, Crypto) are also available for users to execute payouts and withdraw their funds.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Kalshi promo code? Use the Kalshi promo code RAD55 to trade $25 and claim a $55 bonus.

How to get free $55 on Kalshi? New users can claim the Kalshi promo code RAD55 to get a $55 bonus when they make $25 in trades.

What is the minimum age to use Kalshi? Users must be at least 18 years old to sign up and trade on Kalshi.

Is Kalshi legal? Yes, Kalshi is federally regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so it’s completely legal.

Where is Kalshi available? Kalshi is available in over 40 states throughout the country, including AZ, AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY, and DC.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the Kalshi promo code? The minimum deposit (and trading requirement) amount for the Kalshi promo code is $25.

Sign up here to claim the Kalshi promo code RAD55 and get a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades.