Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Today, we feast. Our mouths on turkey and all the sides. Our eyes on NFL Thanksgiving games. And our bankrolls on bonus bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500.

The King of Sportsbooks has a three-pronged welcome bonus for new users, all depending on your state. Claim up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, up to $1,000 paid back in bonuses over 10 days, or a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bet if you win sign-up bonus.

Register now using the links on this page to get your bonus ahead of Bears vs Lions, Eagles vs Cowboys and Chiefs vs Bills on Thanksgiving.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get Up To $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets! Code: ESNY1500 SIGN UP SIGNUP PROMO $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER BET NOW Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Promotional offers not available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR.

How to Get Thanksgiving NFL Promos With BetMGM Bonus Code ESNY1500

No matter which BetMGM legal state you’re in, there are some basic steps to follow:

Click through this link to visit the BetMGM site or download the app if you’re on mobile.

Register your new account using personal details including your name, email address, phone number, street address and social security number.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using a BetMGM deposit method like Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, online bank transfer or debit card (Mastercard, Visa, American Express)

What is the Best BetMGM Bonus Code?

After you make your deposit, the BetMGM welcome offers start to differ. Here’s a breakdown of each one:

BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Bonus

Bonus Code: ESNY1500

ESNY1500 Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. How it Works: Place your first bet at BetMGM, and if it loses you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If your bet is $49 or less, you’ll receive a single bonus bet. If it’s $50 or more, you’ll receive five bonus bets each at 20% of the original stake. Bonus bets expire after seven (7) days.

Place your first bet at BetMGM, and if it loses you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If your bet is $49 or less, you’ll receive a single bonus bet. If it’s $50 or more, you’ll receive five bonus bets each at 20% of the original stake. Bonus bets expire after seven (7) days. Available States: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, MS, WY

BetMGM $1,000 Paid Back in 10 Days Offer

Bonus Code: ESNY1500

ESNY1500 Welcome Bonus: Up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets over your first 10 days.

Up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets over your first 10 days. How it Works: After making your initial deposit, you will receive a Bet Reset Token up to $100 on each of your first 10 days. Any losing bet made with those tokens will be repaid in bonus bets, which expire after seven (7) days.

After making your initial deposit, you will receive a Bet Reset Token up to $100 on each of your first 10 days. Any losing bet made with those tokens will be repaid in bonus bets, which expire after seven (7) days. Available States: IL, NC, OH, TN, VA

BetMGM Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

Bonus Code: ESNY150

ESNY150 Welcome Bonus: Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. How it Works: Place your first bet at BetMGM of at least $10, and receive $150 in bonus bets if it wins. Your first bet needs minimum odds of -10000, and if you win, you’ll receive whatever winnings you get from the bet as well as three $50 bonus bets. The bonus bets expire after seven (7) days.

Place your first bet at BetMGM of at least $10, and receive $150 in bonus bets if it wins. Your first bet needs minimum odds of -10000, and if you win, you’ll receive whatever winnings you get from the bet as well as three $50 bonus bets. The bonus bets expire after seven (7) days. Available States: MI, NJ, PA, WV

NFL Thanksgiving Betting Odds at BetMGM

Two divisional rivalries and a massive AFC matchup are on the docket this Thanksgiving, and BetMGM is offering odds on all three games.

The day opens with Bears vs Lions at 1 p.m. ET, where the Bears are 2.5-point road favorites.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, our attention to turns to Dallas for Eagles vs Cowboys, where the home team is an 8.5-point favorite.

Finally, the nightcap sees the Bills listed as a 3-point favorite when they host the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET.