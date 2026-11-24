New DraftKings customers can claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code to get $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days) + 3 months of NBA League Pass when they spend $5. DraftKings Predictions is available in over 40 states throughout the country, offering markets for sports, politics, finance, entertainment, and other popular options in November 2026. Sign up with DraftKings Predictions today to trade on all the hottest sports, like Tuesday’s NBA matchups or College Basketball this evening.

Use the DraftKings Predictions promo code to spend $5 and get $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days) + 3 months of NBA League Pass for trading on prediction markets. DraftKings Predictions is quickly becoming a popular choice for traders, and new DraftKings customers can get started with a bonus when they sign up with the offer on this page.

DraftKings Predictions is available in over 40 states across the country. In addition to trading on sports where available, DraftKings Predictions markets include options to trade on politics, entertainment, crypto, finance, and more.

Sign up here to claim the DraftKings Predictions promo code. New DraftKings customers who register will receive an offer to spend $5 and get $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days).

*Event Contract Trading is offered by DraftKings Predictions, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Market availability varies. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time trade req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Predictions Dollars that expire in 1 year. Reward issued as $50 in Predictions Dollars every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Click-to-claims expire 7 days after issuance. 7 days = 168hrs. Terms: dkng.co/predictionspromo. Get 1 promo code to redeem a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription, complimentary of DraftKings. Subscription auto-renews monthly at then-current price (currently $16.99/mo); cancel anytime. Terms, restrictions, and eligibility requirements apply. Redeem League Pass by 12/19/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Addt’l terms: support.watch.nba.com/hc/en-us/articles/9165532876183-League-Pass-Terms-of-Use_. Ends 11/29/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

DraftKings Predictions Promo Code for November

DraftKings Predictions Promo Code Details 💸 DraftKings Predictions Sign Up Bonus Spend $5, Get $200 in Bonuses (Paid Over 21 Days) + 3 Months of NBA League Pass 🚨 Promo Code No Promo Code Needed 🇺🇸 DraftKings Predictions Available States AZ, AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC, PR 🎂 DraftKings Predictions Minimum Age 18 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Offer Last Verified November 24, 2026

Football season is underway, and DraftKings Predictions is in the mix with prediction markets for trading on all the hottest action. New DraftKings customers can sign up with the DraftKings Predictions promo code, spend $5 and get $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days) + 3 months of NBA League Pass, which can be used to trade on pro football games, the College Football Playoff, and many more exciting options.

New DraftKings customers get $50 in Predictions Dollars when they claim the welcome offer and make a first trade of at least $5. The rest of the $150 in Predictions Dollars will be awarded via three (3) $50 click-to-claim installments over the next 21 days. All Predictions Dollars awarded from the DraftKings Predictions promo are non-withdrawable and expire one year after issuance.

How to Claim $200 in Bonuses from DraftKings Predictions Promo

New DraftKings customers can follow the steps detailed below to sign up with the DraftKings Predictions promo code and claim $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days)*:

Sign Up: Use this link to claim the promo code and register on DraftKings Predictions. Verify ID: Provide the required information to sign up on DraftKings Predictions, including: full name, date of birth, email, phone number, and location. DraftKings customers will be required to confirm their identity and turn on location services to verify eligibility and create an account to claim the bonus. Deposit: Make an initial deposit using any of the DraftKings Predictions payment methods. Trade: Execute a qualifying trade ($5 minimum) to activate the promo code offer; the result of the trade does not matter. Get a Bonus: Receive $50 in Predictions Dollars for trading on DraftKings prediction markets. The other $150 in Predictions Dollars from the promo will be awarded in two (2) click-to-claim installments of $50 each over the next 21 days.

DraftKings Predictions In-App Offers

Customers in the DraftKings Predictions app can click the Rewards tab to view exclusive offers across everything DraftKings. Here are the exclusive offers available today in the DraftKings Predictions Rewards tab:

Refer A Friend: Get your friends in on all the fun with DraftKings Predictions

Check the DraftKings Predictions app every day to see the available Rewards for existing customers.

DraftKings Predictions Payment Methods

DraftKings Predictions Payment Methods Debit Cards (VISA + Mastercard) ACH (Online Banking) PayPal Apple Pay (Debit Card only) Venmo

DraftKings Predictions customers can deposit and withdraw funds from their account using several safe and trusted payment methods. Minimum deposit amounts for DraftKings Predictions can vary by deposit method, as well as location. All deposits on DraftKings Predictions must be made from a personal account that is registered to the customer’s full name. DraftKings does not permit the use of business accounts, and funds deposited on the DraftKings Predictions platform are not eligible to be used on other DraftKings products.

DraftKings Predictions Promo Code FAQs

What is the best DraftKings Predictions promo code? New customers can use the DraftKings Predictions promo code to claim $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days) + 3 months of NBA League Pass when they spend at least $5.

Where is DraftKings Predictions available? AZ, AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC, PR.

What is the minimum age to use DraftKings Predictions? The minimum age to use DraftKings Predictions is 18.

What is the minimum deposit amount for the DraftKings Predictions promo code? The DraftKings Predictions promo code requires new customers to spend $5 to unlock $200 in bonuses (paid over 21 days). As such, new DraftKings customers must deposit and spend at least $5 to activate the sign up bonus.