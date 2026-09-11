Best Prediction Markets for Crypto Users in 2026

Prediction market platforms continue to rise in popularity, offering a variety of ways to trade on real world events and outcomes. With a variety of crypto markets, and several cryptocurrency methods available to fund accounts on prediction platforms, this page will help narrow the search for the best prediction markets for crypto users.

Best Prediction Markets for Crypto (September 2026)

Trading on crypto prediction markets is a very straightforward process. After selecting a market, users can buy and sell yes/no shares of event contracts which total $1 each. Shares for either side (yes/no) of the contract will be priced between $0.01 and $0.99. Users can trade on either side of the event, and once the market has settled, users who hold the correct shares will receive the full $1 contract value for each position they own.

Trade on Crypto Prediction Markets

Price targets are some of the most popular crypto prediction markets to trade on. Crypto markets for 15 minute interval price targets are regularly trending, like what the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana will land on when the timer runs out.

If you’re ready to get started with prediction markets for crypto users, click the linked offers on this page to claim promos from the best prediction trading apps.

Polymarket

Promo Code Sign Up Bonus Crypto Markets? ELITE1 Deposit $10, Get $50 Bonus Yes

Polymarket is one of the best prediction markets for trading on crypto, and the promo code offer hooks up new users with a terrific sign up bonus. The Polymarket trading platform offers prediction markets for a variety of crypto outcomes, like cryptocurrency price milestones, as well as markets for crypto legislation. Polymarket accepts crypto deposits for users to fund their accounts, and the platform also processes crypto withdrawals for payouts.

New users can claim the Polymarket promo code ELITE1 to unlock the welcome offer and deposit $10 to get a $50 bonus.

Kalshi

Promo Code Sign Up Bonus Crypto Markets? ELITE Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus Yes

Kalshi is a great prediction market platform for crypto users in 2026, and the sign up bonus is a great choice for new traders. Crypto prediction markets available on Kalshi include price targets for different time intervals, price milestones, crypto legislation outcomes, and many more options. With an ever-growing US trader base, Kalshi typically offers high market liquidity for trading on the crypto markets, plus several crypto deposit and withdrawal options.

New traders can claim the Kalshi promo code ELITE to get a $25 bonus when they make $25 in trades on prediction markets.

Novig

Novig is one of the best sports prediction markets, and it’s available in over 40 states nationwide. The Novig platform does not offer crypto prediction markets, as it’s strictly a sports trading platform, but Novig users can make deposits and withdrawals using crypto payment methods.

First time traders can claim the Novig promo code ELITE to secure a welcome offer to deposit $10 and get $25 in trade credits for trading on prediction markets.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is another top option for trading on crypto, and there are a variety of markets to buy and sell contracts for crypto outcomes. With such an established brand name, FanDuel’s prediction market platform is likely to continue seeing high trading levels and offer impressive market liquidity. Available in all 50 states (market restrictions in some states), FanDuel Predicts supplies new users with a welcome offer when they sign up through the linked promo on this page.

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to get $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets.

OG

Promo Code Sign Up Bonus Crypto Markets? ELITE Trade $25, Get $25 Bonus Yes

OG is a fantastic prediction market platform for trading on event contracts of real world outcomes, including crypto markets. Crypto prediction markets on OG include price targets for various intervals, like 15 minutes, 2 hours, as well as the end of the year. OG also allows users to deposit and withdraw using crypto payment methods to fund their accounts and receive payouts.

New users can claim the OG promo code ELITE to activate a welcome offer to trade $25 and get a $25 bonus for prediction markets.

ProphetX

Promo Code Sign Up Bonus Crypto Markets? ELITE Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus No

ProphetX is a great prediction markets platform for sports trading in the US. Currently, ProphetX markets are limited to sports contracts, and the platform does not offer crypto prediction markets. Although ProphetX does not offer crypto prediction market, the platform does allow users to deposit and withdraw funds using crypto payment methods.

New users can claim the ProphetX promo code ELITE to unlock a welcome offer to trade $10 and get a $20 bonus for sports prediction markets.

Crypto.com

Crypto.com offers prediction markets trading across a variety of real world outcomes. Crypto prediction market trading on the Crypto.com platform include price milestones, price targets, exchange rates, and more. The Crypto.com prediction markets platform is available in nearly all states throughout the country, bringing wide spread coverage to a variety of prediction market traders.

New users can claim the Crypto.com referral code to get a bonus of up to $50 in CRO for prediction markets when they sign up.