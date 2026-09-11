FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus (September 2026)

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to get $100 in bonuses when you trade $1 for 5 days. The welcome bonus from the FanDuel Predicts promo code can be used for trading on prediction markets like sports, finance, commodities, and many more options.

Use the linked offers on this page to register with the FanDuel Predicts promo and unlock an offer for prediction markets in September 2026. FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states (markets restricted in some states), and new users in AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, and UT can sign up now to get the welcome offer.

FanDuel is already an established brand name from years of success in the sports betting space, and now FanDuel Predicts is bringing prediction market trading to users all throughout the country. Available markets to trade on the FanDuel Predicts app include popular options like sports, crypto, commodities, and financials.

Use the link here to download the FanDuel Predicts app (available on the App Store and Google Play) and register for an account on the prediction markets platform to get $100 in bonuses when you trade $1 for 5 days. No promo code is needed to unlock the welcome offer from FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code for September 11, 2026

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Details 💸 FanDuel Predicts Welcome Offer Get $100 in Bonuses When You Trade $1 for 5 Days 🚨 Promo Code (No Promo Code Needed) 💰 FanDuel Predicts Promo Available States AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT 🇺🇸 FanDuel Predicts Available States All 50 States (market restrictions in certain states) 🎂 FanDuel Predicts Minimum Age 18 in most states, 19 or 21 in select states 🏷️ Provided By ESNY 📆 Date Last Verified September 11, 2026

FanDuel Predicts offers markets for the hottest sports action in-season, like this season’s Super Bowl champion. As football fans enjoy the NFL season, FanDuel Predicts lists the Los Angeles Rams as the favorite (19%) to win Super Bowl LXI. Traders on FanDuel Predicts can buy contracts to take positions for the Rams or any other team to win the title, and if their prediction is correct, they’ll win the full value of the contracts they hold for that team.

The FanDuel Predicts platform accepts a variety of payment methods, and there are no deposit fees. Users will only incur a flat 2% transaction fee on payouts after making successful predictions and executing a withdrawal. The flat 2% fee also applies to payouts if traders sell their positions early. For example, users who bought contracts for Spain (when the implied probability was lower) can currently sell some of their positions to guarantee a return on their trades.

Get $100 in Bonuses from FanDuel Predicts Promo Code

Follow this step-by-step process to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and unlock a $100 bonus.

Click this link to download the FanDuel Predicts app and claim the welcome offer. Sign up for an account on FanDuel Predicts by providing the required credentials: Name, date of birth, email, phone number, address, Social Security number, and photo ID. Make a deposit using any of the available FanDuel Predicts payment methods. Trade at least $1 for five (5) days after signing up on FanDuel Predicts. Receive $100 in bonuses to trade on prediction markets across a variety of categories.

Trending on FanDuel Predicts (September 11, 2026)

The FanDuel Predicts app keeps traders in the loop with all the trending markets for the day. Check out what’s in the Explore Markets tab today on FanDuel Predicts:

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (MLB)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Boston College Eagles (College Football)

Missouri Tigers at Kansas Jayhawks (MLB)

New York Mets at New York Yankees (MLB)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants (MLB)

Use the link here to register for an account on FanDuel Predicts and unlock $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets.

Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Min. $1 trade required for 5 consecutive days for max bonus. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable Predicts Bonus that expires 24 hours after receipt. Restrictions apply. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, at

http://fanduel.com/predicts/new-customer-offer.