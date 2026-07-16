New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Hits $271 Million In June
For the third time in 2026 New Jersey online casinos surpassed $270 million in monthly revenue.
Online operators in The Garden State produced $271.0 million in iGaming revenue for June, a 17.5% increase from a year ago when New Jersey recorded $230.7 million.
June was a slight step back of 1.9% from May’s record-setting total of $276.3 million in online casino revenue.
Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for June 2026
Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in June compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Online Operator
|June 2026 Revenue
|June 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|FanDuel
|$62,472,255
|$53,310,664
|17.2%
|DraftKings
|$47,066,228
|$43,599,816
|8.0%
|BetMGM
|$35,411,365
|$30,189,766
|17.3%
|Borgata
|$21,170,834
|$20,045,100
|5.6%
|Hard Rock Bet
|$18,679,389
|$13,462,107
|38.8%
|Caesars Palace
|$17,610,713
|$17,737,760
|-0.7%
|Fanatics
|$13,671,851
|$3,627,369
|276.9%
|BetRivers
|$10,872,445
|$7,677,205
|41.6%
|Golden Nugget
|$9,240,009
|$7,285,608
|26.8%
|Bally
|$5,491,054
|$5,630,541
|-2.5%
|Hollywood Casino
|$3,703,487
|$3,090,009
|19.9%
|bet365
|$3,349,015
|$1,884,624
|77.7%
|BetParx
|$3,003,739
|$2,052,790
|46.3%
|Ocean
|$2,658,932
|$1,786,878
|48.8%
|Resorts
|$2,513,548
|$1,670,591
|50.5%
|PlayStar
|$2,482,799
|$2,822,335
|-12.0%
|Tropicana
|$2,066,544
|$2,223,294
|-7.1%
|Mohegan Sun
|$1,675,002
|$796,302
|110.3%
|PartyPoker
|$1,353,933
|$1,602,511
|-15.5%
|WSOP
|$1,305,431
|$1,495,021
|-12.7%
|Pala/Stardust
|$1,229,815
|$1,472,244
|-16.5%
|Monopoly
|$1,115,205
|$1,292,857
|-13.7%
|Jackpocket
|$963,427
|$1,248,489
|-22.8%
|Wheel of Fortune
|$734,679
|$602,545
|21.9%
|Betinia
|$452,889
|-
|N/A
|Resorts World
|$69,958
|-
|N/A
|Vegas Club
|$5,873
|-
|N/A
|PokerStars
|-
|$1,148,389
|N/A
|Discontinued Brands
|-
|$2,951,288
|N/A
|Total
|$271,041,019
|$230,706,103
|17.5%
FanDuel Casino NJ kept its strong hold on the revenue race with $62.5 million last month, over $15 million better than the rest of the field.
DraftKings Casino NJ came in second place with just over $47 million in revenue, while BetMGM Casino NJ was in third with $35.4 million.
The state also brought in $60.4 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in the month of June.
Revenue tops $1.5 billion in 2026
New Jersey iGaming looks to be well on its way to its first $3 billion year for revenue.
Through six months, the state now has collected $1.59 billion in online casino revenue. That total is up 15% compared to a year ago, when New Jersey was sitting at $1.39 billion.
|Month
|2026 iGaming Revenue
|2025 iGaming Revenue
|Percentage Change
|January
|$258,884,323
|$221,603,883
|16.8%
|February
|$251,849,785
|$207,776,215
|21.2%
|March
|$272,059,416
|$243,888,984
|11.6%
|April
|$263,100,610
|$235,152,883
|11.9%
|May
|$276,262,067
|$246,824,242
|11.9%
|June
|$271,041,019
|$230,706,103
|17.5%
|Total
|$1,593,197,220
|$1,385,952,310
|15.0%
In years past, the monthly revenue totals have only increased as we’ve gotten later into the year, with October and December in particular usually being record-setting months.
In 2025, New Jersey iGaming already made a big jump in revenue. It closed 2024 with $2.39 billion, then went up 22% in 2025, finishing at $2.91 billion.
Pacing has New Jersey approaching $3.2 billion for 2026, and that number could end up being somewhat low when all is said and done.
Vegas Club Casino Debuts in June
A new online casino joined the mix in New Jersey last month.
Vegas Club Casino launched its iGaming platform in the closing days of June, making its US debut for an online casino.
There’s not much data to go on with such a late arrival in the month, but Vegas Club Casino brought in $5,873 in revenue in June.
It’s hard to know what to expect of this new operator, as it enters a very crowded NJ iGaming market that features multiple operators that struggle to get to $1 million in monthly revenue.
The July report should show us if Vegas Club Casino NJ has any steam to provide a notable boost to the state’s already rising online casino revenue.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.