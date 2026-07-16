New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Hits $271 Million In June

For the third time in 2026 New Jersey online casinos surpassed $270 million in monthly revenue.

Online operators in The Garden State produced $271.0 million in iGaming revenue for June, a 17.5% increase from a year ago when New Jersey recorded $230.7 million.

June was a slight step back of 1.9% from May’s record-setting total of $276.3 million in online casino revenue.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for June 2026

Here’s a look at how each online operator performed in June compared to the previous year. Information was provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Online Operator June 2026 Revenue June 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $62,472,255 $53,310,664 17.2% DraftKings $47,066,228 $43,599,816 8.0% BetMGM $35,411,365 $30,189,766 17.3% Borgata $21,170,834 $20,045,100 5.6% Hard Rock Bet $18,679,389 $13,462,107 38.8% Caesars Palace $17,610,713 $17,737,760 -0.7% Fanatics $13,671,851 $3,627,369 276.9% BetRivers $10,872,445 $7,677,205 41.6% Golden Nugget $9,240,009 $7,285,608 26.8% Bally $5,491,054 $5,630,541 -2.5% Hollywood Casino $3,703,487 $3,090,009 19.9% bet365 $3,349,015 $1,884,624 77.7% BetParx $3,003,739 $2,052,790 46.3% Ocean $2,658,932 $1,786,878 48.8% Resorts $2,513,548 $1,670,591 50.5% PlayStar $2,482,799 $2,822,335 -12.0% Tropicana $2,066,544 $2,223,294 -7.1% Mohegan Sun $1,675,002 $796,302 110.3% PartyPoker $1,353,933 $1,602,511 -15.5% WSOP $1,305,431 $1,495,021 -12.7% Pala/Stardust $1,229,815 $1,472,244 -16.5% Monopoly $1,115,205 $1,292,857 -13.7% Jackpocket $963,427 $1,248,489 -22.8% Wheel of Fortune $734,679 $602,545 21.9% Betinia $452,889 - N/A Resorts World $69,958 - N/A Vegas Club $5,873 - N/A PokerStars - $1,148,389 N/A Discontinued Brands - $2,951,288 N/A Total $271,041,019 $230,706,103 17.5%

FanDuel Casino NJ kept its strong hold on the revenue race with $62.5 million last month, over $15 million better than the rest of the field.

DraftKings Casino NJ came in second place with just over $47 million in revenue, while BetMGM Casino NJ was in third with $35.4 million.

The state also brought in $60.4 million in tax revenue for New Jersey through iGaming in the month of June.

Revenue tops $1.5 billion in 2026

New Jersey iGaming looks to be well on its way to its first $3 billion year for revenue.

Through six months, the state now has collected $1.59 billion in online casino revenue. That total is up 15% compared to a year ago, when New Jersey was sitting at $1.39 billion.

Month 2026 iGaming Revenue 2025 iGaming Revenue Percentage Change January $258,884,323 $221,603,883 16.8% February $251,849,785 $207,776,215 21.2% March $272,059,416 $243,888,984 11.6% April $263,100,610 $235,152,883 11.9% May $276,262,067 $246,824,242 11.9% June $271,041,019 $230,706,103 17.5% Total $1,593,197,220 $1,385,952,310 15.0%

In years past, the monthly revenue totals have only increased as we’ve gotten later into the year, with October and December in particular usually being record-setting months.

In 2025, New Jersey iGaming already made a big jump in revenue. It closed 2024 with $2.39 billion, then went up 22% in 2025, finishing at $2.91 billion.

Pacing has New Jersey approaching $3.2 billion for 2026, and that number could end up being somewhat low when all is said and done.

Vegas Club Casino Debuts in June

A new online casino joined the mix in New Jersey last month.

Vegas Club Casino launched its iGaming platform in the closing days of June, making its US debut for an online casino.

There’s not much data to go on with such a late arrival in the month, but Vegas Club Casino brought in $5,873 in revenue in June.

It’s hard to know what to expect of this new operator, as it enters a very crowded NJ iGaming market that features multiple operators that struggle to get to $1 million in monthly revenue.

The July report should show us if Vegas Club Casino NJ has any steam to provide a notable boost to the state’s already rising online casino revenue.