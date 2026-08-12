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Best New Jersey Online Casinos that accept Paypal

Drew Ellis

Virtual Wallets or E-Wallets are becoming a popular online casino banking option these days.

Of all the different virtual wallets, none may be more popular than PayPal.

PayPal allows for you to directly connect your banking cards or bank account into your mobile device or computer, allowing for quick and easy transactions at your favorite NJ online casinos.

If you’ve never used PayPal, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at the top casinos that accept PayPal, and a step-by-step guide on how to make a successful transaction.

Top NJ Online Casinos for Using PayPal

PayPal is now a widely accepted banking method for New Jersey online casinos. You’re more likely to find an iGaming platform that accepts it than not.

Still, some online casinos are better for PayPal deposits and withdrawals based on their efficiency when it comes to processing time, as well as an exception welcome bonus.

Here’s the top NJ online casino operators that accept PayPal.

NJ Online CasinoBonus OfferBonus CodePayPal Withdrawal Time*
Hollywood CasinoWager $5, Get 300 Bonus Spins + Up To $500 Losses BackESNYImmediately
betPARX Casino250 Bonus Spins + Up To $500 Losses BackELITEImmediately
Borgata Casino$500 Deposit Match OR 20 Bonus Spins For Every $10 Deposited, Up To $100. Plus, Up To 1,000 Bonus SpinsELITEBORGImmediately
BetMGM CasinoDeposit Match, Up To $1,000 + $25 On The HouseESNYCASINOImmediately
Hard Rock Bet Casino500 Bonus Spins + Up To $1,000 Losses BackNo Code NeededImmediately

*Withdrawal times reflect how long it takes to receive funds following each online casino’s withdrawal request review times. Those can take 24-72 hours in most cases.

What is PayPal?

As mentioned above, PayPal is a virtual wallet and an online payment option.

PayPal can be used for friends and family to exchange money digitally, for customers to make purchases on endless shopping options, or for making a credit card or bank payment.

A PayPal account is created through using the PayPal website or mobile app.

Users then add their financial details to their account to be able to make payments through the digital wallet. PayPal can link:

  • Debit cards
  • Credits cards
  • Bank accounts

Based on what you use PayPal for, you can incur additional fees or taxes if purchasing goods from a business. However, those don’t apply when making a deposit to an online casino.

The same applies for withdrawals that will go to your PayPal account. No added fees will be charged in the withdrawal.

Using PayPal at NJ Online Casinos

PayPal is a pain-free method of making online payments and receiving online funds.

I’ve used PayPal plenty myself and it’s a safe a reliable option, especially with online casinos.

Making a PayPal Online Casino Deposit

In order to make an online casino deposit using PayPal, just follow these steps:

  • Visit your “Account” of the online casino of your choice (BetMGM used in this example)
  • Select “Deposit”
  • Choose PayPal as your deposit option, then select your deposit amount
  • The online casino will connect you to PayPal through the website or app
  • Log-in to your PayPal account and go through any verification needed
  • Allow the online casino to have access to your PayPal account
  • Complete the transaction

Funds should appear in your online casino account immediately once the payment is processed.

PayPal
PayPal
PayPal

Making a PayPal Online Casino Withdrawal

To get your funds from an online casino, it takes a few easy steps. Keep in mind, most online casinos will require you to make a deposit using PayPal before you can make a withdrawal using it.

  • Go to your “Account” on the online casino of your choice (Hollywood Casino used in this example)
  • Select “Withdraw”
  • Choose PayPal as your withdraw method
  • Enter the amount you want to take out
  • Log into your PayPal account to authorize the transaction

That’s all it takes. Your funds will be in your account following the online casino’s review process.

PayPal
PayPal
PayPal
Drew Ellis
Drew Ellis

Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.

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