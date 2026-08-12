Best New Jersey Online Casinos that accept Paypal

Virtual Wallets or E-Wallets are becoming a popular online casino banking option these days.

Of all the different virtual wallets, none may be more popular than PayPal.

PayPal allows for you to directly connect your banking cards or bank account into your mobile device or computer, allowing for quick and easy transactions at your favorite NJ online casinos.

If you’ve never used PayPal, we’ve got you covered. Let’s take a look at the top casinos that accept PayPal, and a step-by-step guide on how to make a successful transaction.

Top NJ Online Casinos for Using PayPal

PayPal is now a widely accepted banking method for New Jersey online casinos. You’re more likely to find an iGaming platform that accepts it than not.

Still, some online casinos are better for PayPal deposits and withdrawals based on their efficiency when it comes to processing time, as well as an exception welcome bonus.

Here’s the top NJ online casino operators that accept PayPal.

*Withdrawal times reflect how long it takes to receive funds following each online casino’s withdrawal request review times. Those can take 24-72 hours in most cases.

What is PayPal?

As mentioned above, PayPal is a virtual wallet and an online payment option.

PayPal can be used for friends and family to exchange money digitally, for customers to make purchases on endless shopping options, or for making a credit card or bank payment.

A PayPal account is created through using the PayPal website or mobile app.

Users then add their financial details to their account to be able to make payments through the digital wallet. PayPal can link:

Debit cards

Credits cards

Bank accounts

Based on what you use PayPal for, you can incur additional fees or taxes if purchasing goods from a business. However, those don’t apply when making a deposit to an online casino.

The same applies for withdrawals that will go to your PayPal account. No added fees will be charged in the withdrawal.

Using PayPal at NJ Online Casinos

PayPal is a pain-free method of making online payments and receiving online funds.

I’ve used PayPal plenty myself and it’s a safe a reliable option, especially with online casinos.

Making a PayPal Online Casino Deposit

In order to make an online casino deposit using PayPal, just follow these steps:

Visit your “Account” of the online casino of your choice (BetMGM used in this example)

Select “Deposit”

Choose PayPal as your deposit option, then select your deposit amount

The online casino will connect you to PayPal through the website or app

Log-in to your PayPal account and go through any verification needed

Allow the online casino to have access to your PayPal account

Complete the transaction

Funds should appear in your online casino account immediately once the payment is processed.

Making a PayPal Online Casino Withdrawal

To get your funds from an online casino, it takes a few easy steps. Keep in mind, most online casinos will require you to make a deposit using PayPal before you can make a withdrawal using it.

Go to your “Account” on the online casino of your choice (Hollywood Casino used in this example)

Select “Withdraw”

Choose PayPal as your withdraw method

Enter the amount you want to take out

Log into your PayPal account to authorize the transaction

That’s all it takes. Your funds will be in your account following the online casino’s review process.