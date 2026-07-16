June’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Falls Shy Of 2025 At $257.3 Million
For only the second time this year, the nine Atlantic City casinos saw their monthly revenue fall short of a year ago.
In June, AC casinos recorded $257.3 million in total gaming revenue, a 0.7% decline compared to the $259.0 million it did in June 2025.
Despite that, it was still the second-highest monthly revenue total of 2026, only finishing behind May’s $265.6 million.
June’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown
Once again, revenue for the Atlantic City casinos were very close to where they sat last year in terms of revenue.
In May, the difference was just 0.1%. This month, it’s the slim 0.7% difference the other way.
Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in June compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.
|Atlantic City Casino
|June 2026 Revenue
|June 2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
|$72,188,676
|$76,741,569
|-5.9%
|Hard Rock Atlantic City
|$46,168,521
|$45,777,298
|0.9%
|Ocean Casino Resort
|$43,476,590
|$43,547,261
|-0.2%
|Caesars Atlantic City
|$22,125,594
|$20,459,731
|8.1%
|Harrah’s Atlantic City
|$19,790,224
|$17,108,500
|15.7%
|Tropicana Casino & Resort
|$19,674,049
|$18,140,353
|8.5%
|Resorts Casino Hotel
|$13,226,541
|$14,556,120
|-9.1%
|Bally’s Atlantic City
|$10,230,312
|$11,089,646
|-7.7%
|Golden Nugget
|$10,402,412
|$11,596,280
|-10.3%
|Totals
|$257,282,919
|$259,016,758
|–0.7%
Online Casinos Further Their Revenue Lead
New Jersey’s online casinos have continued to create distance from the Atlantic City casinos when it comes to 2026 revenue.
In June, NJ online casinos recorded $271.0 million in revenue. That was the third time in four months that the state had surpassed $270 million in revenue.
While the gap has been closer in recent months, the Atlantic City casinos still fell nearly $14 million behind in revenue compared to the iGaming sector in June.
|Month
|Atlantic City Casinos
|NJ Online Casinos
|January
|$213,318,458
|$258,884,323
|February
|$202,913,058
|$251,849,785
|March
|$236,686,515
|$272,059,416
|April
|$235,578,999
|$263,100,610
|May
|$265,630,801
|$276,262,067
|June
|$257,282,919
|$271,041,019
|Totals
|$1,411,410,750
|$1,593,197,220
Through half the year, online casinos in the state now have a $181.8 million lead on Atlantic City.
Yearly Revenue Still Up for Atlantic City
It’s not all bad news for the Atlantic City casinos.
Despite the slight year-over-year dip in June, the commercial casinos are still up for the year through six months by a comfortable margin.
|Month
|2026 Revenue
|2025 Revenue
|Percentage Change
|January
|$213,318,458
|$210,057,707
|1.6%
|February
|$202,913,058
|$203,473,581
|-0.3%
|March
|$236,686,515
|$230,892,371
|2.5%
|April
|$235,578,999
|$210,962,788
|11.7%
|May
|$265,630,801
|$265,298,666
|0.1%
|June
|$257,282,919
|$259,016,758
|-0.7%
|Totals
|$1,411,410,750
|$1,379,701,871
|2.3%
At the halfway point, Atlantic City has generated $31.7 million more in revenue than it had at this point last year.
One of the big keys for Atlantic City will be how the next two months ago. July and August in 2025 were the most productive for the second by a wide margin. In July, the state had $284.1 million. That was followed by $311.9 million in August.
Should these next two months not be as successful, it could see Atlantic City fall behind the 2025 yearly pace.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.