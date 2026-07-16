June’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Falls Shy Of 2025 At $257.3 Million

For only the second time this year, the nine Atlantic City casinos saw their monthly revenue fall short of a year ago.

In June, AC casinos recorded $257.3 million in total gaming revenue, a 0.7% decline compared to the $259.0 million it did in June 2025.

Despite that, it was still the second-highest monthly revenue total of 2026, only finishing behind May’s $265.6 million.

June’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue Breakdown

Once again, revenue for the Atlantic City casinos were very close to where they sat last year in terms of revenue.

In May, the difference was just 0.1%. This month, it’s the slim 0.7% difference the other way.

Here’s a look at how each Atlantic City casino did in June compared to 2025, with data provided by the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement.

Atlantic City Casino June 2026 Revenue June 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $72,188,676 $76,741,569 -5.9% Hard Rock Atlantic City $46,168,521 $45,777,298 0.9% Ocean Casino Resort $43,476,590 $43,547,261 -0.2% Caesars Atlantic City $22,125,594 $20,459,731 8.1% Harrah’s Atlantic City $19,790,224 $17,108,500 15.7% Tropicana Casino & Resort $19,674,049 $18,140,353 8.5% Resorts Casino Hotel $13,226,541 $14,556,120 -9.1% Bally’s Atlantic City $10,230,312 $11,089,646 -7.7% Golden Nugget $10,402,412 $11,596,280 -10.3% Totals $257,282,919 $259,016,758 –0.7%

Online Casinos Further Their Revenue Lead

New Jersey’s online casinos have continued to create distance from the Atlantic City casinos when it comes to 2026 revenue.

In June, NJ online casinos recorded $271.0 million in revenue. That was the third time in four months that the state had surpassed $270 million in revenue.

While the gap has been closer in recent months, the Atlantic City casinos still fell nearly $14 million behind in revenue compared to the iGaming sector in June.

Month Atlantic City Casinos NJ Online Casinos January $213,318,458 $258,884,323 February $202,913,058 $251,849,785 March $236,686,515 $272,059,416 April $235,578,999 $263,100,610 May $265,630,801 $276,262,067 June $257,282,919 $271,041,019 Totals $1,411,410,750 $1,593,197,220

Through half the year, online casinos in the state now have a $181.8 million lead on Atlantic City.

Yearly Revenue Still Up for Atlantic City

It’s not all bad news for the Atlantic City casinos.

Despite the slight year-over-year dip in June, the commercial casinos are still up for the year through six months by a comfortable margin.

Month 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue Percentage Change January $213,318,458 $210,057,707 1.6% February $202,913,058 $203,473,581 -0.3% March $236,686,515 $230,892,371 2.5% April $235,578,999 $210,962,788 11.7% May $265,630,801 $265,298,666 0.1% June $257,282,919 $259,016,758 -0.7% Totals $1,411,410,750 $1,379,701,871 2.3%

At the halfway point, Atlantic City has generated $31.7 million more in revenue than it had at this point last year.

One of the big keys for Atlantic City will be how the next two months ago. July and August in 2025 were the most productive for the second by a wide margin. In July, the state had $284.1 million. That was followed by $311.9 million in August.

Should these next two months not be as successful, it could see Atlantic City fall behind the 2025 yearly pace.