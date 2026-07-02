How and Where to Bet on 2026 World Cup: Best Betting Apps, Get $4,000+ in Promos
The World Cup knockouts are barreling toward the Round of 16, and with the soccer heating up, you can get in on the action with more than $4,000 in World Cup betting bonuses.
Whether its online sports betting apps or prediction markets, there are options for you to win money on your World Cup picks and predictions wherever you are.
Here are the best betting apps and promos for today’s action, and beyond.
- POLYMARKET
DEPOSIT $20 & GET A $50 BONUS
- KALSHI TRADING
SIGN UP TODAY & GET A $15 BONUS!
- NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET
SPEND $5 & GET $50 IN NOVIG COINS
- OG
TRADE $10, GET $10 WELCOME OFFER!
- CRYPTO.COM
UP TO $50 BONUS IN CRO!
- FANDUEL PREDICTS (APPLE USERS)
MAKE ANY TRADE & GET A $25 PREDICTS BONUS
- FANDUEL PREDICTS (ANDROID USERS)
MAKE ANY TRADE & GET A $25 PREDICTS BONUS
Best Sports Betting Apps & Promos for the World Cup
For those in legal sports betting states, we have more than $4,000 in World Cup bonuses available at the best sports betting apps.
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
USE CODE ELITE1500 & GET UP TO $1,500 PAID BACK IN BONUS BETS
- BET365 SPORTSBOOK
BET $10 & GET $150 WIN OR LOSE
- THESCORE BET SPORTSBOOK
USE CODE ELITE TO GET 100% BET RESET UP TO $1,000
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5 & GET $200 IN BONUS BETS INSTANTLY!
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $5 & GET UP TO $1,000 IN BET RESET TOKENS!
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
USE CODE ESNYDYW & DOUBLE YOUR WINNINGS ON YOUR FIRST 10 WAGERS!
DRAFTKINGS T&Cs: GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/PR/WY). Void in ONT. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. Wagering offered by DK Sportsbook. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 6/28/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.
BETMGM T&Cs: Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Promotional offers not available in MS, NY, NV, ON, or PR.
BET365 SPORTSBOOK T&Cs: GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only (18+ in KY). Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New customers only. T&CS, time limits and exclusions apply.
As you can see, there’s a wide variety of bonuses there.
You can claim BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 for a First Bet Bonus Up To $1,500, or theScore Bet promo code ELITE for a First Bet Reset Up To $1,000. With both of those welcome offers, you will receive bonus bets if your first bet loses.
There are also Bet and Get bonuses, like our bet365 bonus code for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer, or the DraftKings promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly bonus.
Prediction Market Apps for 2026 World Cup
Whether you’re in a legal state or not, you can access prediction markets to trade on World Cup match lines, props and futures.
Prediction markets are regulated at the federal level by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), meaning they are available throughout the country.
Folks in legal betting states have found them useful, too, as prediction markets like Kalshi can offer markets sportsbooks cannot, like off-field events during a World Cup match.
You can also claim an invite code or welcome bonus through the prediction markets by clicking the links below.
- POLYMARKET
DEPOSIT $20 & GET A $50 BONUS
- KALSHI TRADING
SIGN UP TODAY & GET A $15 BONUS!
- NOVIG PREDICTION MARKET
SPEND $5 & GET $50 IN NOVIG COINS
- OG
TRADE $10, GET $10 WELCOME OFFER!
- CRYPTO.COM
UP TO $50 BONUS IN CRO!
- FANDUEL PREDICTS (APPLE USERS)
MAKE ANY TRADE & GET A $25 PREDICTS BONUS
- FANDUEL PREDICTS (ANDROID USERS)
MAKE ANY TRADE & GET A $25 PREDICTS BONUS