How and Where to Bet on 2026 World Cup: Best Betting Apps, Get $4,000+ in Promos

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring their second goal. Credit: Brett Davis / Imagn Images

The World Cup knockouts are barreling toward the Round of 16, and with the soccer heating up, you can get in on the action with more than $4,000 in World Cup betting bonuses.

Whether its online sports betting apps or prediction markets, there are options for you to win money on your World Cup picks and predictions wherever you are.

Here are the best betting apps and promos for today’s action, and beyond.

Best Sports Betting Apps & Promos for the World Cup

For those in legal sports betting states, we have more than $4,000 in World Cup bonuses available at the best sports betting apps.

As you can see, there’s a wide variety of bonuses there.

You can claim BetMGM bonus code ESNY1500 for a First Bet Bonus Up To $1,500, or theScore Bet promo code ELITE for a First Bet Reset Up To $1,000. With both of those welcome offers, you will receive bonus bets if your first bet loses.

There are also Bet and Get bonuses, like our bet365 bonus code for a Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer, or the DraftKings promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly bonus.

Prediction Market Apps for 2026 World Cup

Whether you’re in a legal state or not, you can access prediction markets to trade on World Cup match lines, props and futures.

Prediction markets are regulated at the federal level by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), meaning they are available throughout the country.

Folks in legal betting states have found them useful, too, as prediction markets like Kalshi can offer markets sportsbooks cannot, like off-field events during a World Cup match.

You can also claim an invite code or welcome bonus through the prediction markets by clicking the links below.