The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway as nations from all across the globe compete for one of the most prestigious trophies in sports. With this being the first 48-team World Cup, there are more games than ever before, and that means more opportunities for fans to get in on the action.

This is also the first World Cup in which prediction markets are available in the United States for trading on games. So, if you’re looking to call your shot on all the action this Summer, read on for a breakdown of the best prediction markets for World Cup betting.

World Cup Games Today (July 2)

The 2026 World Cup is into the knockout rounds as the tournament continues today with an exciting three-game slate featuring heavyweights Spain and Portugal both in action. The first matchup of the day will see Austria take on Spain at 3:00 pm ET in Los Angeles. Then at 7:00 pm ET, Portugal faces off with Croatia in Toronto. And at 11:00 pm ET, Switzerland will clash with Algeria in Vancouver.

See odds for today’s game from some of the best prediction markets for the 2026 World Cup.

Best Prediction Markets for World Cup Betting

Looking to trade on World Cup games today? Use the linked offers on this page to claim promos from the best prediction apps for the World Cup.

Polymarket

Polymarkt is a top-tier option for World Cup fans to trade on prediction markets for all the games. Polymarket is available in over 40 states throughout the country with markets for 2026 World Cup matchups, as well as futures markets. In the US, Polymarket is available as an app on iOS and Android devices.

First time users on Polymarket can claim the promo code ELITE to get an offer to deposit $20 and get a $50 bonus for trading on markets like World Cup games.

Kalshi

Kalshi is, without question, one of the best prediction markets for betting on the World Cup. The Kalshi platform is fully equipped with markets for a variety of World Cup outcomes, including game winner markets, group winners, futures, individual player props, and more. Kalshi is available as a mobile app on the App Store and Google Play, and it can also be accessed as a website.

New users can sign up with the Kalshi promo code ELITE15 to get a $15 sign up bonus when they make $10 in trades on the World Cup or any other Kalshi markets.

Novig

Novig is a sports prediction market that uses a peer-to-peer exchange model, allowing users to trade on sports with no house edge. The Novig platform is available in over 40 states, including several states where online sports betting is prohibited. The Novig app has World Cup markets for all the action, and Novig also provides the option to put together parlays for sports prediction markets, including World Cup games.

Sign up with the Novig promo code ELITE50 to unlock the welcome offer to spend $5 and get $50 in Novig Coins for trading on the World Cup.

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts is in the mix for the 2026 World Cup as one of the best prediction markets for trading on games. The FanDuel Predicts platform is available in all 50 states (market restrictions in some states), allowing eligible users to buy and sell positions for real world outcomes, including World Cup games. The FanDuel Predicts app is set up extremely well for sports trading and also offers combo trades similar to a sportsbook parlay.

Claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code to unlock a welcome offer to make any trade and get a $25 bonus (iOS) (Android).

OG

The OG prediction markets platform has quickly become a go-to option for many sports traders, and it will certainly be a popular choice throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. OG is available for traders in over 40 states nationwide, with markets for a variety of events and outcomes, including World Cup games. Download the OG app in the App Store or Google Play and browse through available markets to get started trading.

New users can sign up with the OG promo code ELITE, which unlocks up to $100 in bonuses for trading on prediction markets.

ProphetX

ProphetX is a great option for betting on World Cup 2026 with prediction markets. The ProphetX app is legal and available for eligible users in nearly 40 states, with markets for sports outcomes across a variety of events, including the World Cup. With an easy-to-use platform, ProphetX is a great way for sports bettors to get started with predictions trading during one of the biggest events in the world.

Sign up with the linked ProphetX promo code ELITE to claim a 20% deposit match of up to $100 in bonus cash for trading on prediction markets.

Crypto.com

Get in on the World Cup action using prediction markets on Crypto.com for trading on a variety of outcomes. The Crypto.com app is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and has prediction markets for trading on World Cup games among many more events. With sports prediction markets available on the Crypto.com platform, users can manage their World Cup positions within the same app that they buy and sell cryptocurrencies and other financial investments.

Sign up with the Crypto.com referral code to get a bonus of up to $50 in CRO when you get started.