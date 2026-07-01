DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for World Cup, USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the World Cup to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start the registration process.

To claim the promotion, simply bet $5 on any scheduled game, such as USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, England vs. Congo DR, or Belgium vs. Senegal, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what. With multiple World Cup playoff matches on the schedule, this offer can be applied to any game of your choice to instantly secure your bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for soccer fans throughout the tournament.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 in Bonuses Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 1, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a fantastic opportunity to dive into the World Cup Round of 32 with a guaranteed reward. By simply placing a $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer on any of the upcoming playoff matches, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. The most practical aspect of this welcome offer is that your initial $5 bet does not even need to win; you will receive the bonus regardless of the outcome on the pitch.

Once your qualifying wager is placed, the $200 reward is immediately paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to wager across the rest of the World Cup slate. Please note that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, meaning you have up to a week to use your tokens to back your favorite teams on the global stage.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The World Cup schedule features three exciting Round of 32 playoff matchups as teams vie for a spot in the next phase of the knockout rounds. With heavyweights like the USA, England, and Belgium taking the pitch, there are plenty of intriguing storylines and betting angles to consider before using your welcome bonus. Additionally, if soccer is not your primary focus, this versatile DraftKings offer can also be used to wager on the ongoing MLB season, allowing you to back your favorite baseball teams while still securing the guaranteed $200 bonus.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina -260 +390 +800 O/U 2.5 (O -140 / U +115) England vs Congo DR -330 +400 +1200 O/U 2.5 (O +110 / U -135) Belgium vs Senegal +115 +230 +265 O/U 2.5 (O +100 / U -120)

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: The USA enters the knockout phase after picking up two wins and scoring eight goals during group play. Bosnia and Herzegovina advanced with a balanced record of one win, one draw, and one loss, having scored five goals while conceding six.

England vs Congo DR: England comes into this match as a heavy favorite. The English squad remains undefeated (two wins, one draw) and has displayed a stout defense that allowed only two goals in their first three matches. Congo DR will look to pull off an upset after securing a playoff spot with a 1-1-1 record and a tight defensive line that has surrendered just three goals.

Belgium vs Senegal: Belgium navigated the group stage without a loss, earning one win and two draws while netting six goals and allowing only two. Senegal’s path to the Round of 32 was a bit more chaotic; despite suffering two losses, they proved to be a dangerous attacking side by scoring eight goals in three matches.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process designed for efficiency. Absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up.

To get started, follow these simple steps:

Create and register a new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Once your account is successfully registered, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place a qualifying wager of at least $5.

Whether you choose to back the USA against Bosnia and Herzegovina, lay the juice on England against Congo DR, or predict the outcome of Belgium vs. Senegal, placing that initial $5 bet will instantly activate the offer. Regardless of how your chosen team performs, you will automatically receive $200 in bonus bets to use throughout the tournament.