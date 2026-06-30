Atlantic City Casinos’ 4th of July Promotions: Nearly $1 Million In Giveaways

The top promotions aren’t just for New Jersey online casino players these days.

On a big holiday weekend like the 4th of July, many Atlantic City Casinos will be celebrating with big giveaways you can take advantage of.

With this being America’s 250th birthday, the promotions are getting even bigger, with nearly $1 million in prize giveaways throughout the city.

America’s 250th Anniversary Promotions in Atlantic City

Most of the Atlantic City casino locations will be putting on special promotions throughout the holiday weekend. Here’s a rundown of what to look for and what you can win.

Bally’s Atlantic City

This Friday, Bally’s Atlantic City will be giving away a golf cart, gas cards, and free slot play with its $25,000 Red, White, & Win Sweepstakes.

10 winners will be drawn every hour from 4-10 p.m. to receive some of the available prizes.

Visit the Bally’s Rewards Center for details on earning entries and claiming prizes during the event.

Starting Friday, those who dine at The Beach Bar will receive a commemorative hat with a food purchase. The hat is blue and features red text with “Bally’s Atlantic City” on the front and a 250th US anniversary logo on the side.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

As part of the launch of the reimagined Borgata Online Casino, a fireworks spectacular will be held at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Friday, July 3.

The 20-minute show will take place at 9:30 p.m. with public viewing options opening at 8:30 p.m. on the Borgata surface lot.

New sign-ups will have an opportunity to compete for up to $10,000 in a Borgata Online Casino bonus, as well as bonus spins and other luxury prizes.

Aside from that, Borgata will also have a $100,000 Red, White, & Win Drawing taking place July 3 from 3-8 p.m. You can win your share of $100,000 in prizes, with five lucky winners receiving $5,000 in cash.

MGM Rewards Members will earn one drawing entry for every $2 in slot play or 200 Table Games Tier Credits from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 3.

On Saturday, July 4, The Disco Biscuits will be taking the Borgata Event Center stage at 8 p.m.

Golden Nugget Atlantic City

This Saturday, Golden Nugget Casino Atlantic City will conclude its $250,000 July 4th Sweepstakes.

Entries could be earned throughout June and all throughout the weekend by collecting 25 Base Tier Credits with your 24K Select Club Card at any slot machine or table game.

On Saturday, July 4, 10 winners will be drawn every 30 minutes from 2-8 p.m. Depending on your club level, you can win anywhere from $50 in free play to $2026 in free play.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

All weekend, Hard Rock will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States’ with its 250th USA Anniversary Sweepstakes, giving away $250,000 in free play throughout the three days.

On Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 90 winners will earn their share of $100,000 in bonus free play prizes each day. On Sunday, July 5, another 45 winners will earn a share of $50,000 in bonus free play prizes.

Entries can be earned each day from 12:01 a.m. to 7:59 p.m. by playing your favorite slots and table games. Entries don’t carry over to the next day.

On Friday, July 3, popular comedian Stavros Halkias will also be performing at Sound Waves inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 9 p.m.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

On Saturday, July 4, Harrah’s Atlantic City will be giving out Fireworks of Cash in the amount of $50,000 in prizes.

Earn entries from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with drawings taking place every 30 minutes from 1-6 p.m.

All customers get one free entry upon activation of their membership card and receive and additional entry for every 10 Tier Credits earned playing slots, video poker, or table games during the time period. Escalating prizes awarded each half hour, with one lucky winner taking home $10,000 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Casino Resort

This Friday, all Ocean Rewards Cardholders at Ocean Casino Resort will receive 20x on their same day free play.

The total amount of free play will be determined from 6 a.m. on July 3 to 5:59 a.m. on July 4.

Whatever you win, you will get your amount multiplied by 20.

Each day this weekend, Ocean Casino Resort will also feature their drone shows at 9 p.m. in the park area.

Resorts Casino Atlantic City

Customers can take part in the $250,000 Stars & Stripes Sweepstakes at Resorts Casino this weekend.

You can win your share of $250,000 in prizes. Both Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5 will see $125,000 in giveaways. Winners will be drawn from noon-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, with top prizes of $10,000 in cash given to one lucky winner each day.

Users can earn entries now until July 4 by playing their favorite Resorts Casino slots and table games.