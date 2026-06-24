Atlantic City Casinos Hit 2026 High In May With $265.6 Million In Revenue

The nine Atlantic City Casinos once again outpaced their 2025 performance in May.

Last month Atlantic City’s casinos tallied $265.6 million in revenue, up a slim 0.1% from the $265.3 million they did in May 2025.

With May’s total included, New Jersey is now over $1 billion in retail casino revenue for 2026.

Details of May’s Atlantic City Casino Revenue

Last month was very close to being even with May 2025. Five of the nine Atlantic City casinos actually saw a slight decline in year-over-year revenue.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa continued to lead the way in Atlantic City with $72.9 million in revenue for May, over $23 million ahead of Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Here’s a look at how each casino fared in May compared to a year ago.

Atlantic City Casino May 2026 Revenue May 2025 Revenue Percentage Change Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa $72,919,226 $73,130,508 -0.3% Hard Rock Atlantic City $49,896,296 $51,950,100 -4.0% Ocean Casino Resort $46,798,001 $41,289,914 10.7% Caesars Atlantic City $20,433,710 $19,865,539 2.9% Harrah’s Atlantic City $17,929,580 $19,939,634 -10.1% Tropicana Casino & Resort $18,355,223 $19,676,896 -6.7% Resorts Casino Hotel $14,436,124 $14,641,073 -1.4% Bally’s Atlantic City $12,551,299 $11,865,007 5.8% Golden Nugget $12,311,342 $11,939,995 3.1% Totals $265,630,801 $265,298,666 0.1%

2026 Revenue Remains Ahead of 2025 Pacing

Atlantic City has seen its revenue stronger for 2026 than 2025 in four of the five months thus far. That has put the total revenue up 3% year-over-year.

Month 2026 Revenue 2025 Revenue Percentage Change January $213,318,458 $210,057,707 1.6% February $202,913,058 $203,473,581 -0.3% March $236,686,515 $230,892,371 2.5% April $235,578,999 $210,962,788 11.7% May $265,630,801 $265,298,666 0.1% Totals $1,154,127,831 $1,120,685,113 3.0%

Given Atlantic City put up a solid number of $2.89 billion in 2025 revenue, staying ahead of that pace is a big positive sign for these nine casinos.

It’s also a good sign to see May keep up with last year’s pace, as Atlantic City hit a big boom in the summer months. May-August all produced at least $259 million, including a whopping $311.9 million in August.

Online Casinos Remain Ahead of Atlantic City

In 2025, New Jersey online casinos finished with more gaming revenue than the Atlantic City casinos for the first time.

While Atlantic City had a strong May, it was still behind iGaming, which posted a record-setting month with $276.3 million in May.

Through nearly half of the year, NJ online casinos are holding a $168 million advantage over Atlantic City in terms of revenue for 2026. It’s going to be difficult for Atlantic City to catch up to the iGaming sector.