DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Finals Scores $200 Game 3 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet on the NBA Finals into $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to start signing up.

This straightforward promotion provides an immediate way for fans to secure bonus funds while wagering on the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks return to MSG with a 2-0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA Finals.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 NBA Finals Bonus

Before placing your first wager on the highly anticipated Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, review the details of the welcome promotion below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2026

To activate the offer, simply register your account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, or another eligible market. The initial bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The best part is that new users will receive the bonus no matter what happens on the court. Whether your first ticket wins, loses, or pushes, the bonus funds are guaranteed.

Once the qualifying wager is placed, the $200 bonus is paid out instantly as eight separate $25 bonus bets. These promotional funds are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days. This structure allows you to spread your bonus bets across multiple markets during the NBA Finals. Alternatively, bettors can use these funds to explore other sports, such as wagering on the ongoing NHL playoffs or finding value on the daily MLB regular-season slate.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 215.5 (-115) Under 215.5 (-105)

Bettors analyzing the totals market will find contrasting situational trends for both squads. The over has hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs road games against top-10 scoring defenses. Conversely, the over has only hit in one of the New York Knicks’ last six home games against top-10 scoring defenses.

Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, the New York Knicks have controlled the offensive pace, averaging 105.0 points per game compared to the San Antonio Spurs’ 99.5 points per game. While both teams are shooting exactly 41% from the field in the series, New York holds a distinct advantage from beyond the arc, shooting 35% compared to San Antonio’s 31%. The Knicks are also capitalizing at the free-throw line, hitting 82% of their attempts against the Spurs’ 75%.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game is incredibly straightforward. No promo code is necessary during sign-up. To secure your bonus funds, follow these steps: