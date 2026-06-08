BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with BetMGM NBA Finals promo code ESNY1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on Knicks vs. Spurs. New players in MI, NJ, PA or WV can use promo code ESNY150 to qualify for a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

Although these offers apply to a wide range of markets on BetMGM Sportsbook, Monday is all about Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks have a chance to take a 3-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) ESNY150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On June 8, 2026

Sports bettors registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a highly rewarding “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. To capitalize on this, simply sign up, deposit, and place a $10 wager on the showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. If your qualifying bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

For basketball fans residing in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, the BetMGM bonus code provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion acts as a safety net for your initial wager on the NBA Finals. If your first bet on the Spurs or Knicks happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This ensures you retain betting value even if your initial prediction falls short.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread +1.5 (-105) -1.5 (-115) Moneyline +105 -125 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

The New York Knicks enter Game 3 as slight home favorites against the spread. Bettors should note that the Knicks have been a highly reliable commodity recently, boasting an impressive 9-1 (.900) record against the spread over their last 10 games. They have also protected their home court flawlessly in recent outings, winning their last five home games. However, the San Antonio Spurs have demonstrated extreme resilience on the road. San Antonio has bounced back to win each of its last four road games following a loss.

When analyzing the point total, situational trends paint a clear picture. The over has hit in each of the last four San Antonio Spurs road games when positioned as the underdog, as well as in their last four road matchups against top-10 scoring defenses. Conversely, New York’s home contests have skewed toward the under against elite scoring defenses, with the over cashing in just one of the Knicks’ last six such home games.

Getting Started With BetMGM NBA Finals Promo Code ESNY1500

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to set up your account and lock in your offer before tip-off: