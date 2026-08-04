Famous Athletes That Have Endorsed Online Casinos, Sportsbooks
Whether you are in New York or New Jersey, you’ve probably seen a fair share of online gambling advertisements.
Ads for New Jersey online casinos or NJ online sportsbooks, as well as ads for New York online sportsbooks often include some familiar faces.
Professional athletes, both retired and active, have been regulars in online gambling advertisements.
The use of these athletes helps bring brand awareness to the platform, and some of them have included legends of the New York sports scene.
What New York Athletes have Endorsed Online Gambling?
Among the long list of athletes that have been part of online casino and sportsbook ads, a few are legends around the New York area.
Perhaps the biggest of them all is “The Captain,” Derek Jeter. The five-time World Series Champion and 14-time MLB All-Star has been among the famous faces to endorse BetMGM in the past.
Jeter was part of the BetMGM ad campaign for “Make It Legendary” where he donned a suit and was alongside actor Jon Hamm to promote the online casino and sportsbook that exists in New York and New Jersey.
Jeter’s involvement with BetMGM also landed him an exclusive BetMGM online casino game, Derek Jeter LuckyTap.
Another New York world champion, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, has had his fair share of ties to online sportsbooks.
Eli appeared alongside his brothers, Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning, as well as father Archie Manning for a series of ads for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino years ago.
The Manning family played along with Caesar (actor JB Smoove) for a series of humorous commercial spots that promoted Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.
Both Eli and Peyton shifted to FanDuel a few years later, taking part in FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 prior to Super Bowl LIX. FanDuel used the brotherly rivalry for a special promotion leading up to the NFL’s biggest game, while also giving added recognition to the FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Casino apps.
Other Famous Athletes that Endorsed Online Casinos, Sportsbooks
The Mannings and Jeter certainly aren’t alone when it comes to being famous athletes that have appeared in online gambling ads.
The list is pretty big, as dozens of the biggest names in sports have all shown their face in ads over the years, or partnered with an online sportsbook in some capacity through business ties. That includes:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Kalshi (shareholder)
- Charles Barkley: FanDuel
- Jerome Bettis: BetRivers
- Tom Brady: BetMGM
- Bryson DeChambeau: DraftKings
- Austin Dillon: BetMGM
- Kevin Durant: FanDuel
- Darren Elias: BetMGM
- Kevin Garnett: BetMGM
- Wayne Gretzky: BetMGM
- Rob Gronkowski: FanDuel
- Tony Hawk: DraftKings
- Phil Hellmuth: BetRivers
- Tim Howard: BetMGM
- LeBron James: DraftKings
- Nikola Jokic: SuperBet (Serbia)
- Marshawn Lynch: BetMGM
- Pat McAfee: FanDuel
- Connor McDavid: BetMGM (RG campaign)
- Conor McGregor: Polymarket
- Drew McIntyre (WWE): Chumba Casino
- Herman Moore: Eagle Casino & Sports
- Shaquille O’Neal: DraftKings
- Jerry Rice: DraftKings
- Cristiano Ronaldo: PokerStars
- Barry Sanders: BetMGM
- Tiffany Stratton (WWE): Chumba Casino
There’s definitely no shortage of athletes that have gotten into endorsing an online casino or online sportsbook. Don’t expect that to change any time soon.
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.