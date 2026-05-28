OG Promo Code ELITE: Get $100 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 6 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Take advantage of OG promo code ELITE ahead of Thursday night’s Western Conference Finals. New players who redeem this offer can secure a $100 bonus to use on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder. Click here to start the registration process.

The New York Knicks are patiently waiting for the Western Conference Finals to end. Oklahoma City can close this series out on Thursday night and clinch its second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. This OG promo will provide first-time players with tons of different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here and apply OG promo code ELITE to unlock $100 in total bonuses for Spurs-Thunder or any other game this week.

OG Promo Code ELITE Delivers $100 in Bonuses

This is a straightforward offer that will set up each new player with $100 in bonuses. From there, start making trades on everything from the NBA and MLB to the NHL and tennis. In other words, there should be something for every sports fan.

Think of this promo as an opportunity to test out the OG app. New players will have $100 in bonuses to make trades throughout the week. The user-friendly app will help first-time players hit the ground running.

How to Get Started With OG Promo Code ELITE

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will automatically redirect players to a registration landing page.

Make sure to input promo code ELITE to activate this offer.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

New players can flip the $100 in bonuses on predictions for the NHL, MLB, NBA or any other sport this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the playoffs.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 6 Preview

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the Oklahoma City Thunder behind a dominant Victor Wembanyama performance in Game 1. Since then, the injury-riddled Thunder have won three of the last four. Thursday night will be the first time San Antonio faces elimination in these playoffs. How will Wembanyama and the rest of this young team respond?

It’s important to keep an eye on the injury report for Oklahoma City. Ajay Mitchell is listed as out, but Jalen Williams is questionable with a hamstring strain. That means even more responsibility falls on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulders. The two-time MVP is struggling to stay efficient from the floor, but his ability to draw fouls is steadying this Oklahoma City offense.

Basketball fans can secure this OG promo in time for Game 6 tip-off on Thursday night. Think of this offer as a chance to get a head start on the NBA Finals. Use this bonus to start building a bankroll for the Knicks and whichever team they end up playing.