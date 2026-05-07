Live Dealer Game Shows At NJ Online Casinos: How They Work, What’s Available

One of the hot trends in online casino gambling is live dealer game shows.

A subcategory of live dealer games, these particular options are unique offerings that feature a host running a game you won’t typically find in a real casino.

All the best New Jersey online casinos are continually adding new live dealer game shows. So much so, you may not realize all the options that are available to you.

Where you can find Live Dealer Game Shows in NJ

Let’s start with the basics. Where can you play live dealer game shows?

Well that part is easy. Most of the available legal NJ online casino operators offer live dealer games. In those offerings, game shows are likely to be included.

Just look for any indicator of “Game Shows” in the live dealer section of the NJ online casino app.

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What Are Live Dealer Game Shows?

Live dealer game shows are operated similarly to other top live dealer games like blackjack or roulette.

These games are held live in a studio located in New Jersey. Just like any online casino games, the live dealer studios are held to legal and regulatory standards by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Instead of a “dealer” dishing out cards, these game shows feature a host in most cases. They provide commentary throughout the game so players can feel more part of the action.

There are some live dealer game shows that are just a simulcast of a game that is being presented to players. In some jurisdictions, a host will be in the studio to provide play-by-play of the game, but not be involved in the game operations in any way.

Like other live dealer offerings, game shows also provide the opportunity for players to participate in a live chat where they can share thoughts and musings with fellow players during the game.

Available NJ Live Dealer Game Shows

There’s a lot of available game show options to choose from. Here’s a quick rundown of what New Jersey online casino players can enjoy.

Crazy Time

A wheel-based game show where players wager on the outcome of a 54-space vertical wheel. There are eight different outcomes available with various odds based on how many total spaces they have on the wheel. There are also four bonus options, where players can get big multipliers on their wager if it lands.

Crazy Coin Flip

This game mixes online slot play with a game show atmosphere. Players will be watching a live slot machine taking place on screen while choosing to contribute wagers with each spin. If three scatter symbols appear during the game, it shifts to a live coin flip that contains bonus multipliers no matter the outcome. The coin flip is where the live dealer comes into play and provides the added game show feel.

Players choose between one of two “teams.” Each team will be dealt a card, with the higher card winning. Wagers are made based on who the player expects to win that particular hand. Users can also wager on a “Draw” which pays out 11-1 as opposed to just doubling up by picking a winner.

Race Track Live

This game is an animated horse race that features six horses from a pool of 50. Each horse carries different odds, ranging from 1:1 to 89:1. Users make wagers based on who they expect to win. The results are a product of a Random Number Generator (RNG), similar to an online slot. If there is a host, they simply provide play-by-play.

EZ Marble Race

Similar to Race Track Live, an animated marble race takes place using either 5 or 6 marbles. Users can wager on a variety of outcomes, including picking the winner or even attempting to pick the full outcome of the race for up to 71-1 odds. Results come through a RNG and any host simply provides play-by-play.

Red Baron

This game is similar to a crash game where users are watching a plane take off in an animated display. As the plane increases its height, it is adding multipliers to your wager. Users must choose to cash out before the plane crashes or takes off. The key is to find the right time to opt-out. Results of each flight are done through a RNG. A live host can provide play-by-play.

Stock Market Live

In a similar game, participants are watching a “stock” as it rises to different winning percentages before it closes out. Players must choose when to cash out before the stick closes, or lose their initial wager. These results come through a RNG. Any host is there to provide play-by-play.

Buffalo Blitz Live

The popular Buffalo online slot is featured in a big way for this game. A simulcast of Buffalo Blitz takes place with a 6-reel, 4-row grid that provides over 4,000 ways to win on each spin. Players choose to opt-in and play along with he game as it is happening. Results are determined through a RNG. If a host is present, they provide commentary while the slot is running.

Advantages of Live Dealer Game Shows

If you are unsure about jumping into live dealer game shows, there are some advantages worth considering: