Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 New User Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

New users can secure a winner on Friday night with the latest bet365 bonus code offer. By signing up, bettors can wager $10 on any game and receive $200 in bonus bets. This bonus is awarded regardless of whether the initial wager wins or loses. Click here to start signing up.

This promotion gives new bet365 users a clear path to build their bankroll ahead of the next round of the NBA Playoffs. Between the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL Draft, tennis, golf and UFC, there should be something for everyone this weekend.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $200 NBA Offer

Review the core details required to claim your sign-up bonus. The table below outlines the specific offer available in your state:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (Excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 24, 2026

New customers can claim a premier welcome offer for the upcoming matchup between Boston and Philadelphia. Using the bet365 bonus code, a $10 wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

To successfully activate the promotion, your qualifying bet must carry minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is eligible, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not qualify. The qualifying wager must also settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account, they remain valid for seven days, offering a full week of utility for the remaining basketball schedule.

Bettors looking beyond the hardwood will also find excellent value here. Bet365 provides extensive daily markets for ongoing NHL and MLB action, making this welcome offer a versatile tool for sports fans across multiple leagues.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

The latest spread and total information for the scheduled 2025 Postseason matchups is listed below, courtesy of bet365:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 (-110) / PHI +7.5 (-110) 215 Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets LAL +8.5 (-110) / HOU -8.5 (-110) 207 San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers SAS -2.5 (-110) / POR +2.5 (-110) 219.5

One of the standout matchups features the Boston Celtics laying 7.5 points on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers face a steep uphill battle in this series with star center Joel Embiid listed as doubtful due to an abdomen injury.

In another major opening-round clash, the Houston Rockets are heavy 8.5-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Lakers. The wide point spread is largely driven by the Los Angeles injury report; despite a strong overall season, the Lakers will be without Luka Dončić (hamstring) for this game.

Finally, the San Antonio Spurs enter their matchup as narrow 2.5-point road favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bettors should monitor the injury report closely, as Spurs standout Victor Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable while in the league’s concussion protocol.

How to Redeem

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers game on April 24, 2026, requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow this guide to claim your reward:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and start the sign-up process. You must verify your identity by entering standard personal information, including your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Enter the Bonus Code: Input the bonus code XXX365 when prompted during registration to ensure your entry into the new-user promotion. Claim the Promotion: Once your account is verified, log in via the bet365 app and claim the welcome offer directly from the promotions menu. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the upcoming Celtics-76ers Postseason matchup or any other eligible sports market.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, equipping you with valuable capital for the rest of the NBA playoffs.