FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer is a logical starting point ahead of a busy Thursday night. Create a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. If that bet wins, players will receive a $250 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

We expect to see a lot of interest in Knicks-Hawks and the rest of the NBA Playoff action or check out the other options on FanDuel Sportsbook. New players will be able to hit the ground running with this 50-1 odds boost on any game throughout the week.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $250 in Bonuses

Review the key details of the promotion below before placing your qualifying wager:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2026

If you are a new FanDuel customer, claiming this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly simple. To get started, register for an account, make your first deposit, and place a real-money wager of at least $5. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets.

One of the most significant advantages of this promotion is that there is absolutely no odds limit for that first real-money wager. This unmatched flexibility allows you to customize your approach. You have the complete freedom to back a heavy moneyline favorite to increase your statistical probability of securing the bonus, or you can take a calculated swing on an underdog for a larger initial cash payout. Simply ensure your first bet is a winner to unlock your $250 in bonus bets.

Thursday Night NBA Playoff Preview, Odds

Game Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks @ Atlanta Hawks NYK -118 / ATL +100 NYK -1.5 (-104) / ATL +1.5 (-118) 215.5 (O -114 / U -106) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -156 / TOR +132 CLE -2.5 (-114) / TOR +2.5 (-106) 221.5 (O -112 / U -108) Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -136 / MIN +116 DEN -2.5 (-106) / MIN +2.5 (-114) 234.5 (O -105 / U -115)

The premier matchup on the current schedule features the Denver Nuggets visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both rosters offer serious star power and elite production. Jamal Murray continues to be an absolute offensive catalyst for Denver, pouring in 30.0 points and 7.0 assists per game. He is complemented perfectly by Nikola Jokić, who continues his dominance with near triple-double averages of 24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. On the other side of the floor, Anthony Edwards is putting on a two-way clinic for Minnesota, logging 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks per contest.

With the total set at a high 234.5, oddsmakers clearly expect an offensive showcase. If you plan to deploy your qualifying $5 wager on this Western Conference clash, here is exactly what your potential cash returns look like on either side:

Getting Started With FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started with this lucrative welcome bonus is quick, easy, and requires minimal setup: