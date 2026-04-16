New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Falls Just Shy Of Record In March At $272 Million

The state of New Jersey fell just shy of hitting a new monthly online casino revenue record in March.

New Jersey online casinos combined for $272.1 million in revenue last month, missing out on a new record by only $1.1 million. December 2025 still holds the NJ monthly record at $273.2 million.

March’s revenue production for iGaming was also an 11.6% increase from a year ago. March 2025 recorded $243.9 million.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for March 2026

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in March compared to last year. Data is provided by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement website.

Online Operator March 2026 Revenue March 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $62,683,138 $52,250,884 20.0% DraftKings $48,258,598 $49,554,400 -2.6% BetMGM $34,903,983 $31,608,638 10.4% Borgata $21,078,081 $22,421,097 -6.0% Caesars Palace $18,589,232 $16,737,765 11.1% Hard Rock Bet $18,440,994 $11,833,321 55.8% Fanatics $12,651,723 $5,305,930 138.4% BetRivers $11,708,168 $8,299,477 41.1% Golden Nugget $9,017,819 $11,964,893 -24.6% Bally $5,678,428 $5,810,046 -2.3% bet365 $3,428,163 $2,463,033 39.2% PlayStar $3,311,422 $2,640,996 25.4% Hollywood Casino $3,110,355 $2,793,495 11.3% Ocean $2,800,644 $1,982,606 41.3% BetParx $2,781,786 $1,697,411 63.9% Resorts $2,087,679 $1,803,262 15.8% PartyPoker $1,448,118 $1,888,153 -23.3% Tropicana $1,661,822 $2,485,252 -33.1% Pala/Stardust $1,452,270 $1,429,891 1.6% Mohegan Sun $1,709,653 $1,181,006 44.8% WSOP $1,135,580 $1,228,531 -7.6% PokerStars $887,886 $1,141,509 -22.2% Jackpocket $1,002,470 $1,457,286 -31.2% Monopoly $1,262,906 $1,188,735 6.2% Wheel of Fortune $963,625 $778,370 23.8% Betinia $4,873 - N/A Total $272,059,416 $243,888,984 11.6%

FanDuel Casino continued its hold on the top spot in New Jersey with $62.7 million in March revenue. That was a 20% jump compared to where it was in 2025.

Surprisingly, DraftKings Casino saw a year-over-year decline in revenue. The operator still finished second with $48.3 million in March, but that was down about $1.3 million from March 2025.

Borgata Casino, which finished fourth in March, also saw a YoY decline in revenue. It’s $21.1 million was about $1.5 million down from a year ago.

NJ Online Casinos Up 16% Through First Quarter

Though a new monthly record has yet to be set in 2026, the collective New Jersey iGaming operators are still pushing well past 2025’s pace when it comes to gross revenue.

In 2025, the first three monthly revenue totals were:

January: $221,603,883

$221,603,883 February: $207,776,215

$207,776,215 March: $243,888,984

Thus far in 2026, the totals are:

January: $258,884,323

$258,884,323 February: $251,849,785

$251,849,785 March: $272,059,416

Through three months, New Jersey online casinos have tallied $782.8 million in revenue. That is 16.3% ahead of where they were a year ago ($673.3 million).

Should the NJ online casinos be able to maintain this growth rate for the year, it would put them at $3.39 billion for all of 2026, an increase of nearly $475 million compared to 2025’s $2.91 billion record.