NJ Online Casino Bonus Minimum Wagering Requirements: What They Mean For Users
Online casino bonus offers are one of the reasons that iGaming continues to grow in the United States.
These offers include bonus spins, bonus credits, and more for getting started. These offers typically come with a requirement to qualify for the bonus. They are either a minimum deposit requirement or a minimum wager requirement.
Deposit requirements are pretty straightforward, looking for a minimum deposit amount to receive the bonus. When it comes to minimum wagering requirements, online casino operators ask for new users to make a set amount of real money bets before receiving the bonus. Those amounts can vary in total and what games must be played to meet the requirements.
A handful of New Jersey online casinos currently feature a minimum wagering requirement for their welcome offer. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.
Available NJ Minimum Wagering Requirement Bonus Offers
|NJ Online Casino
|Welcome Bonus Offer
|Minimum Wager Requirement
|betPARX Casino
|250 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000
|Any Initial Wager Amount
|DraftKings Casino
|500 Flex Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000
|$5
|Golden Nugget
|500 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000
|$5
|Hollywood Casino
|300 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $500
|$5
While sometimes a wagering requirement can be specified for a type of game, like an online slot, these current offers aren’t specific. You just need to make a real money wager in the amount listed to activate the bonus after signing up.
DraftKings Casino NJ
DraftKings Casino currently has a bonus offer that gives out 500 Flex Spins to use over a wide array of featured online slots, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $1,000. The 500 spins are released in 10, 50-spin increments over 10 days of logging in. To get the first set of spins, new users need to make at least $5 in wagers on available DraftKings games. Once the wagers have been made successfully, the user can enjoy these Flex Spins.
UP TO $1,000PLAY NOW
Hollywood Casino NJ
Hollywood Casino New Jersey is handing out 300 bonus spins and 24-hour losses back, up to $500 in their latest welcome offer. To qualify for the 300 spins, users must make a minimum wagering requirement of $5 on available games first. When you’ve completed that, Hollywood Casino will release all 300 spins.
Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.
ESNY
WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS!GET OFFER NOW
Golden Nugget Casino NJ
Golden Nugget Casino has a similar bonus offer to its parent company of DraftKings. Golden Nugget is giving out 500 bonus spins to be used on the featured Huff N’ Puff series of online slot games, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $1,000. The bonus spins will come in 10, 50-spin increments once a user makes at least $5 in wagers on available Golden Nugget games. After doing that, the first set of spins will be released. Log-in the next nine days to receive the remaining sets.
OVER 10 DAYS
+ Up To $1,000 BackPLAY NOW
betPARX Casino NJ
One operator with a slight variation on the minimum wagering requirement is betPARX Casino NJ. New users receive 250 bonus spins, as well up to $1,000 in losses back over 24 hours. The spins will come in 10, 25-spin increments. The first set will be released when the customer makes their first wager on any available game at betPARX. The operator doesn’t specify a minimum wagering amount in their terms & conditions, simply saying a first wager needs to be done.
LOCK IN PROMO
New Users Get a Bonus Back Up to $1,000! + 250 bonus spins for a featured slot
$1,000 BACKPLAY NOW
Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.