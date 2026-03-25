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NJ Online Casino Bonus Minimum Wagering Requirements: What They Mean For Users

Drew Ellis
minimum wagering requirement

Online casino bonus offers are one of the reasons that iGaming continues to grow in the United States.

These offers include bonus spins, bonus credits, and more for getting started. These offers typically come with a requirement to qualify for the bonus. They are either a minimum deposit requirement or a minimum wager requirement.

Deposit requirements are pretty straightforward, looking for a minimum deposit amount to receive the bonus. When it comes to minimum wagering requirements, online casino operators ask for new users to make a set amount of real money bets before receiving the bonus. Those amounts can vary in total and what games must be played to meet the requirements.

A handful of New Jersey online casinos currently feature a minimum wagering requirement for their welcome offer. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

Available NJ Minimum Wagering Requirement Bonus Offers

NJ Online CasinoWelcome Bonus OfferMinimum Wager Requirement
betPARX Casino250 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000Any Initial Wager Amount
DraftKings Casino500 Flex Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000$5
Golden Nugget500 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $1,000$5
Hollywood Casino300 Bonus Spins + 24-Hour Losses Back, Up To $500$5

While sometimes a wagering requirement can be specified for a type of game, like an online slot, these current offers aren’t specific. You just need to make a real money wager in the amount listed to activate the bonus after signing up.

DraftKings Casino NJ

DraftKings Casino currently has a bonus offer that gives out 500 Flex Spins to use over a wide array of featured online slots, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $1,000. The 500 spins are released in 10, 50-spin increments over 10 days of logging in. To get the first set of spins, new users need to make at least $5 in wagers on available DraftKings games. Once the wagers have been made successfully, the user can enjoy these Flex Spins.

DRAFTKINGS CASINO
Get 500 Flex Spins on Online Slots & 24-Hour Lossback Up To $1,000 in Casino Credits
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV) or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). 21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void in ONT. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Play eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games that expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Flex Spins issued for choice of Select Games. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after choosing Select Game. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Terms: casino.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 5/3/26 at 11:59 PM ET.
GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUS
LOSSBACK
UP TO $1,000

PLAY NOW

Hollywood Casino NJ

Hollywood Casino New Jersey is handing out 300 bonus spins and 24-hour losses back, up to $500 in their latest welcome offer. To qualify for the 300 spins, users must make a minimum wagering requirement of $5 on available games first. When you’ve completed that, Hollywood Casino will release all 300 spins.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO
Get $500 Penn Play Credits & 300 Spins With a $5+ Wager

Must manually enter promo code ESNY to claim offer.
Must be 21+, offer available in MI, NJ, PA, & WV. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

LOCK IN PROMO
CODE: ESNY
CODE: ESNY
SIGNUP OFFER
USE PROMO CODE
ESNY

WAGER $5 & GET $500 + 300 SPINS!

GET OFFER NOW

Golden Nugget Casino NJ

Golden Nugget Casino has a similar bonus offer to its parent company of DraftKings. Golden Nugget is giving out 500 bonus spins to be used on the featured Huff N’ Puff series of online slot games, as well as 24-hour losses back, up to $1,000. The bonus spins will come in 10, 50-spin increments once a user makes at least $5 in wagers on available Golden Nugget games. After doing that, the first set of spins will be released. Log-in the next nine days to receive the remaining sets.

GOLDEN NUGGET CASINO
Get 500 Spins Over 10 Days on Huff N’ Puff games & Up to $1,000 back in credits!
21+. Physically present in MI/NJ/PA/WV only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void in ONT. New customers only. Must opt-in to each offer. LOSSBACK: Play eligible games to earn 100% of net losses back (“Lossback”) for 24 hours following opt-in. Max. $1,000 issued in Casino Credits for select games and expire in 7 days (168 hours). SPINS: Min. $5 in wagers req. Max. 500 Casino Spins for featured game. Spins issued as 50 Spins/day upon login for 10 days. Spins expire 24 hours after issuance. $0.20 per Spin. Game availability may vary. Rewards are non-withdrawable. Existing DraftKings Casino customers excluded. Terms: goldennuggetcasino.com/promos. Ends 4/5/26 at 11:59 PM ET.
GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUS
500 SPINS
OVER 10 DAYS

+ Up To $1,000 Back

PLAY NOW

betPARX Casino NJ

One operator with a slight variation on the minimum wagering requirement is betPARX Casino NJ. New users receive 250 bonus spins, as well up to $1,000 in losses back over 24 hours. The spins will come in 10, 25-spin increments. The first set will be released when the customer makes their first wager on any available game at betPARX. The operator doesn’t specify a minimum wagering amount in their terms & conditions, simply saying a first wager needs to be done.

BETPARX CASINO NJ


New Users Get a Bonus Back Up to $1,000! + 250 bonus spins for a featured slot

LOCK IN PROMO
SIGNUP OFFER
GET UP TO
$1,000 BACK

PLAY NOW
Drew Ellis
Drew Ellis

Drew Ellis has experience covering the gambling industries in North America and around the world. Decades of media experience provide him with the background to handle the complexities of different gambling laws and policies around the United States and North America. Ellis has primarily focused on online and retail casino news since 2021. Prior to working in the gambling industry, Ellis spent over 20 years in the newspaper industry, covering sports and the gambling. His work for The Mt. Pleasant Morning Sun and The Oakland Press was recognized with awards by the Associated Press and other media organizations. Drew has also contributed to the Detroit Free Press and the Associated Press.

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