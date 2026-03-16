New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Reaches $251.8 Million In February

For the second consecutive month New Jersey online casinos saw revenue decline month-over-month.

That’s not a surprise, though, as February tends to be one of the lowest revenue months each year due to it having the fewest number of days.

Last month, NJ iGaming produced $251.8 million, a 2.7% drop from January’s $258.9 million. December saw New Jersey post an all-time record of $273.2 million.

While iGaming revenue has stepped back slightly, it was still up 21.2% compared to February 2025, when New Jersey produced $207.8 million in online casino revenue.

Breaking Down New Jersey Online Casino Revenue for February 2026

Here’s a look at how each operator fared in February compared to last year. Data is provided by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement website.

Online Operator February 2026 Revenue February 2025 Revenue Percentage Change FanDuel $58,004,253 $44,088,022 31.6% DraftKings $45,266,549 $43,073,388 5.1% BetMGM $30,666,541 $28,209,206 8.7% Borgata $21,189,081 $20,020,025 5.8% Caesars Palace $18,821,029 $14,756,447 27.5% Hard Rock Bet $16,170,227 $9,975,070 62.1% Fanatics $12,333,712 $4,526,742 172.5% Golden Nugget $9,866,586 $7,035,955 40.2% BetRivers $8,985,493 $6,894,741 30.3% Bally $4,847,734 $4,721,697 4.7% Hollywood Casino $2,896,718 $2,278,558 27.1% PlayStar $2,580,359 $2,886,185 -10.6% Ocean $2,449,577 $1,800,164 36.1% bet365 $2,349,634 $1,934,193 21.5% BetParx $2,346,001 $1,475,385 59.0% Resorts $2,027,190 $1,815,470 11.7% PartyPoker $1,774,343 $1,664,569 6.6% Tropicana $1,733,409 $2,064,374 -16.0% Pala/Stardust $1,449,393 $947,987 52.9% Mohegan Sun $1,393,556 $738,482 88.7% WSOP $978,715 $965,969 1.3% PokerStars $969,852 $930,937 4.2% Jackpocket $948,857 $1,014,876 -6.5% Monopoly $942,434 $1,246,532 -24.4% Wheel of Fortune $858,552 $624,808 37.4% Total $251,849,785 $207,776,215 21.2%

FanDuel Casino continues to pull away from the rest of the pack in New Jersey with $58.0 million in revenue for February. That topped the field by nearly $13 million with DraftKings Casino coming in second at $45.3 million. FanDuel has 22.4% of the market share for the month.

Fanatics Casino once against is seeing more than double the revenue growth year-over-year, moving from $4.5 million in 2025 to $12.3 million last month. That is 172.5% in growth.

Hard Rock Bet Casino is also continuing a steady incline, moving from just under $10 million last February to $16.2 million in 2026. That is a 62.1% increase in revenue

NJ iGaming Pacing Well Ahead of Retail Casinos

Through two months of 2026, New Jersey is now sitting at $510.7 million in iGaming revenue in the state. That is collectively up 18.9% from where it sat last year at this time ($429.4 million).

It’s also a major mark ahead of the Atlantic City casinos, which produced just $202.9 million in revenue last month, an actual 0.3% decline compared to February 2025.

Through two months, Atlantic City only has produced $416.2 million in revenue. While slightly up from last year at this time, it’s still $94.5 million behind where the online casinos sit right now.

Last year marked the first time that iGaming bested the Atlantic City casinos in yearly revenue. NJ online casinos has $2.91 billion in revenue compared to $2.89 billion for commercial casinos.