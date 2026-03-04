Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365: Get $150 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder

New players can sign up with bet365 bonus code ELITE365 and secure a $150 guaranteed bonus. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. Click here to get in on the action.

There is no shortage of options available on Wednesday. The best game of the night features the New York Knicks hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Could this be a potential NBA Finals preview? Bet365 Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to bet on the games this week.

Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365 Delivers $150 Bonus

With the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting New York, prospective bettors can utilize the sign-up information below to secure their bonus bets.

bet365 Promo Code ELITE365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions March 4, 2024

To activate this offer for the upcoming tip-off between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks, new users must sign up and place a wager of just $5. The standout feature of this promotion is that the $150 in bonus bets are awarded regardless of the wager’s outcome. Whether you back the Thunder on the road or the Knicks at home, the bonus funds are credited to your account once the qualifying bet settles.

Bettors should be mindful of specific wagering requirements to ensure eligibility. The qualifying $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer; for example, a selection at -450 or +150 counts, whereas a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. The wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, making the scheduled games on the current slate an ideal opportunity to lock in the bonus. Once added to your balance, the bonus bets are valid for seven days before they expire.

NBA Odds on Wednesday Night

Below are the latest spreads, totals, and moneyline odds for the upcoming NBA action, courtesy of bet365.

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks OKC -4.5 222.0 OKC -180 / NYK +150 Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics BOS -7.0 213.0 BOS -250 / CHA +205 Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks MIL -1.5 231.5 MIL -120 / ATL +100

Odds are subject to change.

The marquee matchup on the slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder as 4.5-point road favorites against the New York Knicks. Oklahoma City enters with a dominant statistical profile, though bettors should monitor the injury report closely. The Thunder have listed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein as day-to-day, while Jalen Williams is confirmed out due to a hamstring injury. The Knicks, meanwhile, will be without Miles McBride.

In other action, the Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks in what is projected to be a high-scoring affair, reflected by the high total of 231.5. The Hawks currently rank eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 117.4 points per game, but their defense allows the exact same figure (117.4 opp PPG). With a tight 1.5-point spread favoring the Bucks, the outcome may hinge on whether Milwaukee’s defense can slow down Atlanta’s high-volume offense. Additionally, the Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites hosting Charlotte, despite playing without Jayson Tatum (Achilles).

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code ELITE365

Eligible users can follow the steps below to claim the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer for the Thunder vs. Knicks game or any other NBA matchup.

Download and Register: Click on the links on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, and address, to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted, enter the bonus code ELITE365 to ensure you are enrolled in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided by the sportsbook. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA tab and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. You can choose markets for the Thunder vs. Knicks game, or select any other available matchup on the board.

Once the qualifying wager settles, the $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, ready to use on future NBA action.