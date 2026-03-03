New Jersey Online Casino Gift Card Options Available For New Yorkers

New York residents that want to partake in legal online casino gambling don’t have many options outside of making the trip over to neighboring New Jersey.

If you happen to be journeying into New Jersey for any reason, it might also feel like a lot to divulge all of your personal banking information for a brief stint of iGaming.

One convenient option available to enjoy New Jersey online casinos is by using a gift card or prepaid card.

There are multiple NJ iGaming operators that accept gift cards as a form of payment to use their online casino. These cards are easy to use and can help customers set limits for themselves when diving into a new platform.

Reasons to Use an Online Casino Gift Card

Gift cards for online gaming may seem a little different, but there’s actually some sound reasons to use them, especially if venturing into a state you aren’t a resident of.

Using a gift card allows you to enjoy an online casino without providing all of your personal banking information. If you are concerned about providing that info, you can simply use a gift card to deposit a small amount into the platform.

Doing that can allow you to sample an online casino operator first. Test the water, then see if you want to use the iGaming operator further. At that point, you can then supply your banking information for your account.

The gift cards have set amounts they are for, so it also can help set personal limits to your gambling. If you have concerns about addiction, these cards will hold you to set funds. Once the funds are gone, you will need another card or another deposit method to keep playing.

These cards are quite easy to access as well. Many retail stores and gas stations participate in selling select gift cards.

There are a few disadvantages you need to consider as well. Should you deposit with a gift card and eventually have winnings you want to withdrawal, you will need to supply a different method of payment to have the winnings sent to. They will not be able to be applied to the gift card.

Also, gift cards will not necessarily meet requirements for an online casino bonus code offer. You may need to use funds from a bank account in order to satisfy a particular operator’s requirements.

What iGaming Gift Cards are Available?

When it comes to options, you have a handful to consider for using at a NJ online casino.

Both DraftKings and BetMGM offer officially branded gift cards for purchase.

BetMGM has gift cards that range from $10 to $100. Their gift cards also include a $10 bonus, but the bonus does have a 15x wagering requirement attached to it, so be mindful of that. The base amount of the card has no wagering requirement.

DraftKings has gift cards available in a $25 or $50 value. These cards can be used for any of DraftKings’ available online products, it isn’t just limited to online casinos. The same applies to BetMGM.

Another option is the Game On Gift Card. This is a gift card that can range from $20 to $500 and can be applied to multiple participating iGaming operators. When it comes to New Jersey, Game On gift cards can be used for BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetRivers, and betPARX.

Another operator that will accept gift cards is Hollywood Casino. Formerly, the PENN Entertainment product accepted ESPN BET gift cards for iGaming use.

Now, PENN uses theScore Bet as its online sportsbook and there are no theScore Bet gift cards available. However, PENN Play gift cards are available through online purchase or at retail PENN establishments. These gift cards can be used to fund your iGaming account at Hollywood Casino.

Where Can You Purchase Online Casino Gift Cards?

If looking to secure one of these gift card options, you have a lot of nearby locations.

Since New York is a legal online sportsbook state, many of these gift cards are available in New York as they also can apply for sports betting.

They are also located throughout New Jersey.

BetMGM provides a link to search for nearby stores that you can purchase their cards.

When it comes to DraftKings’ cards, they list them as available at:

7-11

Albertsons

Circle K

CVS

Dollar General

Flying J

Pilot

Sheetz

Speedway

Walmart

The Game On gift cards are available for purchase online or at many of the participating stores listed by DraftKings and BetMGM.